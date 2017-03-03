‘Outlander’ Season 3 Will Have Hot Sex, Promises Caitriona Balfe

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

Outlander fans were disappointed when it was recently announced that the third season of the hit time-traveling series won’t return until September. Even worse, those who have read the popular Diana Gabaldon book series upon which the show is based know that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are going to begin the upcoming season in different centuries, each trying their best to live without the other.

On the surface, that doesn’t bode well for the steamy, female-focused sex scenes that Outlander become known for during its first season. After all, fans already felt Jamie and Claire didn’t have enough sex in Season 2, so how can there possibly be Season 1-level love making in Season 3, given that the couple is separated most of the season, and when they do reunite, they will be 20 years older?

Well, we can relax, according to series star Caitriona Balfe.

“Do you think that older people can’t have sex? Is that your question?” Balfe asked Vulture at the 12th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

“I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless,” she explained. “It was an interesting challenge to play older. That was the fun part about this season: to sort of take that and try to see what 20 years of life does to a person.”

Balfe went on to promise that Jamie and Claire’s sex in Outlander Season 3 will still be hot, no matter how much time has passed since they were last together.

“In terms of the sex, I think old people have good sex too, last I heard!”

A couple months ago, Balfe discussed Outlander fans’ displeasure with the lack of sex in Season 2.

“I definitely heard that they missed a lot of the intimacy between Jamie and Claire, which I think we were sort of expecting,” she said. “I think even Sam and I sort of missed — especially in the beginning because it was so heavy on the politics — I think we were all missing those more intimate moments. They have so many of their iconic fan moments that they really are looking forward to, so you definitely always hear whenever some of those are not there.

“I’m trying to think of specifics for you, but the one that I just kept hearing, from what I saw on my Twitter: ‘Where’s the sex?'”

But Balfe hinted Outlander Season 3 would leave fans feeling much more satisfied, and Jamie and Claire’s sex life would be rekindled.

“There will be some other sex going on,” Balfe assured.

“I think to really let the reunion and everything that’s going to happen once Jamie and Claire see each other. I think it’s really special. Maybe they’ll have to wait a little bit, but I don’t think it’s going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?”

Balfe also offered some details about Jamie and Claire’s Outlander Season 3 reunion — which will hopefully include ample sex — in a chat with the Wrap right before the Golden Globes in January.

“Of course, there will be a reunion. Which I think is really beautiful and it’s been filmed really beautifully. It’s very interesting, it’s like, how do two people come together after not seeing each other for 20 years, after both believing each other have died, and how do you build something real again?”

As Inquisitr previously reported, the Outlander Season 3 cast and crew began filming in Cape Town, South Africa, this week. The area will fill in for Jamaica, which is the place Jamie and Claire embark on a major adventure in Voyager, book three in the Outlander series, after they reunite. We’ll have to wait and see if there are sex scenes in the Jamaica-based episodes, but given Balfe’s reassurances, the forecast is looking steamy for Jamie and Claire in Outlander Season 3.

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz in September.

[Featured Image via Starz]