Hall & Oates, Tears For Fears Combine Forces For An Awesome ’80s Concert Series

Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears will headline a 29-stop tour this summer, the bands jointly announced earlier this week.

Starting in May, the two bands with mega-hits in the 1980s will be looking to revive some of their magic for fans more than 30 years after their original success. According to Rolling Stone, the concert series wraps up at the end of July in Los Angeles with tickets and VIP packages going on sale Friday, March 10.

In a statement to announce the concert series, both Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears were complimentary of their touring partners. Daryl Hall explained how pleased he was to be working with Tears for Fears.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears. Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show!”

Additionally, the Hall & Oates singer told Rolling Stone magazine that this tour “could be the start of a long relationship between Tears For Fears and us.” John Oates echoed his partner’s sentiments, saying that he “can’t wait to get back out there on the road.” The musician added that Tears for Fears was “one of [his] favorite bands.”

wake me up when things get started #tbt pic.twitter.com/TnVnKhnFvx — Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) December 29, 2016

Tears for Fears — comprised of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith — returned the pleasantries. The statement announcing the concert series explained how the British band looked forward to their U.S. return.

“We’re thrilled to be going out on the road with Daryl Hall & John Oates this summer. We’ve been longtime fans of the band so it’ll be fun to reconnect and also to see our fans throughout the U.S.”

Hall & Oates are best known for their 1982 classic “Maneater,” a song that reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in December of that year. The single remained the top song for four weeks, the longest stretch the band enjoyed atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Hall & Oates are credited with six singles to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to “Maneater,” Hall & Oates also landed atop the musical charts with “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” and “Out of Touch.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band had 34 singles chart on the Top 40 lists throughout their run, including early successes with “Sara Smile” and “She’s Gone.” All told, Hall & Oates have sold more than 40 million albums during their illustrious career — a feat bested by only two other bands.

Tears for Fears is best known for their 1985 smash hit “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” The hit song was recorded as part of Tears for Fears’ second album Songs from the Big Chair, and the single earned the British band the top award for a track in 1986.

In addition to “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” Tears for Fears charted a second smash No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 from the same album. “Shout” — a hit that remained No. 1 for five weeks during the summer of 1985 — relegated Tears for Fears to star status across the globe.

After finishing their third album, The Seeds of Love, in 1989, Tears for Fears split in 1991 due to differences in the band’s future direction. Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith finally re-established the band in 2000, culminating in the band’s release of their sixth studio album, Everybody Loves a Happy Ending, in 2004. Rolling Stone reported that Tears for Fears is currently working on their seventh album, due to be released later this year.

[Featured Image by David Becker & Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]