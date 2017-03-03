Bella Thorne, Savannah Chrisley At War Because Of Chandler Parsons?

Bella Thorne is making the rounds in Hollywood once again. The former Disney star has been playing the field shortly after her split from British actor Gregg Sulkin last year. She has since been linked to Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, singer Charlie Puth, and YouTube star Sam Pepper. Rumors are now swirling that Bella is dating NBA player Chandler Parsons since she showed up to one of games wearing his jersey and his number.

Thorne sparked the dating rumors with what she wore, not what she did. She grabbed the spotlight on Tuesday night when she stepped out to Parsons’ game wearing his jersey with a black fishnet bodysuit, purple bob wig, black over-the-knee boots, and plenty of jewelry. The new pair were previously spotted playing Jenga together, reports Maxim. Thorne documented her journey to Parsons’ on her Snapchat, giving fans a glimpse at her ensemble and sharing several selfies of herself from her bathroom.

Well that was fun ✨#ladiesnight

The Famous In Love star even captioned one video of Parsons playing on the court “babe,” leading fans to wonder if the two are just more than friends.

That didn’t go well with Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley. Fans assumed that she threw shade at the Shake It Up star on Twitter after their outing. The 19-year-old reality star previously confirmed and then denied that she was dating Parsons, 28, within the span of a few hours, reports Us Weekly. On Thursday, Feb. 23, during her appearance on Access Hollywood, she giggled when asked if she and Parsons were more than just friends. Her overbearing father, Todd Chrisley, was less than thrilled to hear about the dating rumors.

“Listen, he’s got a great personality,” he said. “But, you know, he’s an NBA player. So that being said, I think the NBA – they’re hoe hounds. And, you know, I mean, my daughter’s not going to be on that list.”

Todd said he found out about the two dating after a fan tweeted him a photo of his oldest daughter and the athlete hanging out together. Savannah said that they were getting to know each other over a “couple weeks,” but said that their friendship was the “start of something good” since he refused to let her pay when they had dinner.

That all changed when the reality star posted a cryptic message on Instagram that featured the quote, “Let’s Get One Thing Straight. I’m Not.” She then captioned the photo: “@chandlerparsons who?”

Chrisley took it further over on Twitter when fans assumed she was throwing shade at Thorne.

“Nanny always said: ‘If you lie down with dogs, you’ll end up with fleas.’ #ruffruff,” she wrote in one of her tweets.

“Girls want attention. Women want RESPECT,” she wrote in another. “Today … I choose to be a woman. Don’t be THAT girl.”

She then posted a video to Instagram asking her followers if fishnet stockings should be a fashion trend or stay as a Halloween costume.

SOOO MANY questions answered tonight on @enews at 7 and 11pm!! Thank you @thejasonkennedy for having us!!! #settingtherecordSTRAIGHT A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Thorne retaliated by liking a tweet that mentioned both her and Chrisley that read, “@bellathorne @_ItsSavannah instead of shading you why can’t she just @ you? So pathetic lol.”

Those aren’t the only famous when Parsons been linked to. He was previously linked to Toni Garn, Kendall Jenner, and fellow model Hailey Baldwin. Jenner would also visit Parsons’ NBA games to support him and then party with him at 1 OAK night club. Looks like this athlete has spent more time on the dating field rather than on the basketball court.

This also comes after Bella copied Kendall by getting her nipple pierced after she got inspired by the model, reports Cosmopolitan.

[Featured images by David Livingston/Getty Images and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]