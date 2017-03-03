The ‘Hollywood Medium’ Helps Bobby Brown To Reconnect With Late Ex And Daughter

Singer Bobby Brown recently staged a touching reunion with two very important people in his life with the help of TV’s famed Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry.

In a newly released promo for the upcoming spring season that was shared with Entertainment Tonight, the “My Prerogative” singer is seen hoping to connect with his former wife, the late, great Whitney Houston, who departed this Earth in 2012 at the age of 48, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, his only child with the “Greatest Love of All” vocalist, who succumbed to injuries she incurred in her Atlanta home back in July of 2015. She was only 22 years old.

“I’m seeing a mother connecting hands with a child,” Henry, the titular Hollywood Medium, tells an emotional Brown while seemingly referencing Whitney and Bobbi Kristina.

“My ex-wife was Whitney Houston,” Brown offers to Henry, who responds with an awestruck “wow!”

Along with Brown’s visit, according to E! Online, fans of Hollywood Medium can expect to see Henry give readings to several other notable celebrities including rapper Ice-T and his wife, Coco; Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules fame, model Janice Dickinson, ice skater Johnny Weir, TV doctor Drew Pinsky; and musician Lil’ Kim, who reaches out to Henry in hopes of communicating with the man who opened the door to her iconic hip-hop career, The Notorious B.I.G.

Brown has always been incredibly open with his grief regarding the losses of both Houston and Bobbi Kristina, even before his Hollywood Medium taping, but none more so than with the passing of his daughter, whose death reportedly occurred at the hands of Nick Gordon, her then 22-year-old live-in boyfriend and adopted brother, after the two were said to have argued in her Alpharetta, GA, residence.

In September of 2016, a Fulton County judge found Gordon liable of Brown’s daughter’s death after he refused to turn up for a court hearing on the civil wrongful death suit that was filed by Bobbi Kristina’s estate.

“The $10 million civil suit filed in August 2015 by Bobbi Kristina’s conservator alleged that Gordon physically abused and stole thousands of dollars from Bobbi Kristina,” a separate ET report states, “and a later amendment alleged that Gordon also gave her a “toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage.”

Following the hearing, Brown, 47, released a statement to the entertainment news program and expressed his satisfaction over finally seeing the matter come to an end.

“I am pleased with the outcome of today’s court proceedings,” Brown expressed.

“All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter’s death. Today’s judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon. Now I need to process all the emotions I have and lean on God to get me and my family through this.”

As Brown continues to process the loss of his child following his Hollywood Medium appearance, he is also still greatly affected by the sudden passing of Houston in February of 2012, when she was found unresponsive inside of a bathtub as she prepared to attend music producer Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy bash at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

In a rare twist of fate, Bobbi Kristina would meet a similar end, ultimately being discovered inside the same location in her Georgia home just a little less than three years later.

“The same thing that happened to my daughter, it happened to Whitney,” Bobby would go on to tearfully relay during an interview with Robin Roberts in June 2015.

“The hardest thing I had to do in my life was tell my daughter to let go. My baby’s gone, [but] I thank God [that] I’m still here.”

The Bobby Brown Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry episode is scheduled to air in spring 2017.

