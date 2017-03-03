VP Biden’s Son Spent $120K On Hookers & Drugs And Dating Dead Brother’s Widow

Vice President Joe Biden’s ex-wife claimed that his son Hunter is out of control, spending over $120,000 on hookers and drugs. All the while, Hunter is reportedly dating his dead brother’s widow.

Former Vice President Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been in the headlines lately for hooking up with his dead brother’s widow. However, that is not the only scandal that Biden has gotten himself wrapped up in.

Joe Biden’s son was accused of spending more than $120,000 on prostitutes and drugs to support his secret life amid his nasty divorce.

According to Radar Online, Hunter is now dating his brother Beau’s widowed wife Hallie. Hunter and his wife Kathleen separated in 2015. She finally filed divorce papers on February 23.

Court papers revealed that Hunter Biden spent $122,000 in just a few months.

“His spending rarely relates to legitimate family expenses, but focuses on his own travel (at times multiple hotel rooms on the same night), gifts for other women, alcohol, strip clubs, or other personal indulgences.”

“Throughout the parties’ separation Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.” Kathleen Biden stated that Hunter’s behavior has been going on for months. The divorce paperwork revealed that Hunter has cut his payments to her and their children from $75,000 a month down to just $17,000.

Although Hunter Biden “significantly” reduced “available funds for Ms. Biden and the children,” he continued to “spend lavishly.” All the while, Biden complained to Ms. Biden through counsel about “financial issues” of the family and also criticized “Ms. Biden’s spending.”

Joe Biden’s son’s attorney, Sarah Mancinelli, told Page Six that Hunter and Kathleen have been separated for “some time” and that the couple was in the “process of finalizing a divorce.”

Hunter loves and admires Kathleen as a person, a mother, and a friend. He hopes their privacy can be respected at this time. Hunter, 47, and Kathleen share three daughters. Hunter’s brother Beau Biden died in May 2015 from Cancer. Former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he supported Hunter and Hallie’s relationship. Joe Biden gave a statement to Page Six after news began buzzing about the controversial coupling. “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Hunter Biden made a similar statement regarding his romantic relationship with his late brother’s wife. Biden said that he felt “incredibly lucky” to have found the “love and support” they have for each other and that it was “obvious to the people who love us most.”

Excited to attend the annual @MissingKids #HopeAwards with the @BeauBidenFdn to celebrate the work being done to protect our children. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) May 12, 2016

After Joe Biden’s son Beau died in 2015, he admitted to ABC that his death affected his passion and desire to run for president.

“No one should ever seek the presidency unless they’re able to devote their whole heart and soul and passion into just doing that. Beau was my soul. I just wasn’t ready to be able to do that. My one regret is my Beau’s not here. I don’t have any other regrets.”

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images]