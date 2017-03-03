Tribeca Film Festival: 2017 Lineup Announced

The Tribeca Film Festival has been a staple in Lower Manhattan every year since 2002. Organizers are gearing up for the festival’s latest outing in April.

Today, they have officially announced the majority of the films in their lineup and those that will make their world premieres including documentaries about Whitney Houston, Gilbert Godfried, and Frank Serpico. Despite cutting the amount of films by 20% this year in an attempt to remain focused on major film categories they want to cover, they do promise to offer the best of the best by picking the best films possible for each competitive category, Variety reports.

Among the highly anticipated slate of films is a documentary by filmmaker Nick Broomfield about the late Whitney Houston called Whitney. Can I Be Me. The film is rumored to focus on her rise to fame and fortune as well as her tragic accidental death in 2012. Bloomfield’s past works include the critically acclaimed documentaries, Biggie & Tupac and Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer. Gilbert Godfried and 1960’s whistle-blower Frank Serpico are also the subjects of docufilms in the upcoming festival, simply titled Gilbert and Frank Serpico, respectively. These films are among the competitors in the coveted Documentary competitive category.

In the Viewpoints Competition section, the Burt Reynolds’-starring film Dog Years tells the story of a washed up actor trying to find himself again after the death of his dog and the announcement that he’s won a Lifetime Achievement Award. The film also stars Ariel Winter (Modern Family) and Chevy Chase. Joining it is the film about the infamous serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, eerily titled My Friend Dahmer. Anne Heche stars as the killer’s mother Joyce. According to the festival’s website, the Viewpoint’s competitive category is reserved for those films with “bold directorial visions, underrepresented perspectives, and innovative style”. Both first-time filmmakers and Oscar-winning directors can find themselves in this category.

In the Narrative Competition section, a film starring the late Alan Thicke titled The Clapper will premiere. Here, a man’s late-night talk show appearance turns into a national obsession, turning his life upside-down to the detriment of many of his relationships including to girlfriend Judy (played by Amanda Seyfried). Also starring are Tracy Morgan and Maroon 5 front-man Adam Levine. Alongside it in the category is the film Chuck, which tells the true story of the man who inspired the Rocky film series. Liev Schrieber (Showtime’s Ray Donovan), Elizabeth Moss and Naomi Watts star in the US premiere.

The Tribeca Film Festival, established in part by Robert De Niro, reportedly came to be as a response to the 9/11 attacks and the loss of diverse vitality in the Tribeca area of the city as a result. Now a crucial part of the district’s yearly proceedings, the festival tends to offer the best in cutting-edge films from all over the world. About the festival, the new Director of Programming Cara Cusumano said, “”It’s uncertain and tumultuous times like these that we need artists and storytellers the most, and this year’s program is a testament to the unending capacity of film for impact, empathy, and even much needed escapism”, Deadline reports.

Only 82 of the 98 films have been announced so far. Check out the comprehensive list here. This year’s festival runs from April 19-30.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]