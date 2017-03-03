‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Star Corinne Olympios Getting Her Own Reality Show?

The Bachelor 2017 star Corinne Olympios has made a lasting impression on fans of the show, and it seems that she is going to go down in history as one of the show’s most colorful personalities. Since fans now know that Corinne was eliminated by Season 21 leading man Nick Viall during this week’s episode, it seems everyone wants to know if she’ll appear on Bachelor in Paradise. While Olympios says she hasn’t been invited to participate on the show yet, she did reveal that she thinks her fans would like it if she and her family had their very own reality TV series.

According to E! Online, Corinne Olympios may be headed back to TV after all. The Bachelor baddie says she’s not sure about participating on Bachelor in Paradise, but there has been a lot of talk about her having her own reality TV show.

“First of all, I wasn’t even asked [to do Bachelor in Paradise] yet, so let’s not jump the gun yet, so I don’t know. It’s too early to tell right now.”

Olympios claims that “America” wants her back on television and that many networks are interested in producing a show about her daily life, but that her loyalties lie with ABC.