‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Star Corinne Olympios Getting Her Own Reality Show?

The Bachelor 2017 star Corinne Olympios has made a lasting impression on fans of the show, and it seems that she is going to go down in history as one of the show’s most colorful personalities. Since fans now know that Corinne was eliminated by Season 21 leading man Nick Viall during this week’s episode, it seems everyone wants to know if she’ll appear on Bachelor in Paradise. While Olympios says she hasn’t been invited to participate on the show yet, she did reveal that she thinks her fans would like it if she and her family had their very own reality TV series.
According to E! Online, Corinne Olympios may be headed back to TV after all. The Bachelor baddie says she’s not sure about participating on Bachelor in Paradise, but there has been a lot of talk about her having her own reality TV show.
“First of all, I wasn’t even asked [to do Bachelor in Paradise] yet, so let’s not jump the gun yet, so I don’t know. It’s too early to tell right now.”
Olympios claims that “America” wants her back on television and that many networks are interested in producing a show about her daily life, but that her loyalties lie with ABC.
“I think America is interested in me having a reality TV show with my family, my family is awesome, as you all could tell on my hometown date. America totally wants it, I hear it all the time,” she said. “There is a lot of talk about, I’m going to say a lot of networks are interested. Obviously, my loyalty is here with ABC and things like that. So there’s still a lot of stuff to be worked out, but we’ll see what comes in the future.”
Meanwhile, there is also the possibility that Corinne Olympios could be The Bachelorette in the future. While Rachel Lindsay has already been chosen as next season’s Bachelorette, there is always a possibility that Corinne could return to the franchise to look for love yet again, and that fans would most definitely tune in to see what kind of situations she would find herself in while dating 30 men at the same time.
“I would’ve loved to be the Bachelorette and I would always love to be the Bachelorette. If that happened in the future, that’d obviously be a great honor.”
Meanwhile, The Bachelor, Nick Viall, also reportedly wants to see Corinne back on television as well. During the Women Tell All special, Viall reportedly said that Corinne would be a perfect fit for Bachelor in Paradise. “She will be Paradise. Corinne, please do Paradise,” Nick Viall said.
Earlier this week, Jimmy Kimmel echoed the same sentiment when Olympios appeared on his show after her big Bachelor elimination. Kimmel claimed that someone needs to invite Corinne to Bachelor in Paradise, because she’s “the best one” on the show. Of course, fans would also have a lot of fun watching Corinne on BIP, but Olympios is playing it coy as to whether or not she’s interested in returning the the network for the spin-off series. While it seems like a given that Corinne would be apart of the show, only time will tell if the Bachelor nation villain will go looking for love on reality TV yet again.
What are your thoughts on The Bachelor star Corinne Olympios hinting that she and her family may be getting a reality TV deal in the future? Do you want to see her on Bachelor in Paradise?
[Featured Image by Paul Archuleta/ Getty Images]