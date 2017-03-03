Samantha Lee Pictures: Photos Of Tyrese Gibson’s New Wife And Secret Wedding

Samantha Lee’s pictures are a hot commodity across the internet, with many racing to find photos of Tyrese Gibson’s mysterious new wife after their secret wedding.

The identity of the actor/model’s wife was a bit of a mystery to the internet, as Gibson has been very quiet about his private life. But close to three weeks after the couple’s surprise Valentine’s Day wedding, Samantha Lee’s identity is now out and her pictures are spreading across social media.

TMZ was the first outlet to identify Tyrese Gibson’s new wife, noting that she’s about as far from Hollywood as can be. The outlet compared her to Amal Clooney, George Clooney’s wife, who came from a background in human rights advocacy.

“A source close to the couple tells us the missus’ name is Samantha Lee — a New Jersey native who got a Master’s degree in social work at the University of Georgia,” TMZ reported. “We’re told she’s put her education to work on serious issues — fighting sex and human trafficking and counseling for inmates. She’s also handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services in GA.”

The outlet added that Samantha Lee is far from a gold-digger — she reportedly makes a comfortable six-figure income. The couple reportedly met in 2015 through mutual friends and has been dating since then.

Tyrese Gibson said he intended to keep the wedding secret, but he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for the couple.

“We’re humbled by the outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes. Sometimes when you pray you get exactly what your heart desires. I got #MyBlackQueen I didn’t just marry her I married my daughters new example. “We are all flawed, sinners and have made mistakes but I hope you decide to keep loving, keep the faith and God will to send you what’s yours…. #Amen.”

It was ultimately Tyrese Gibson who shared the first picture of Samantha Lee, a touching shot of the two on their wedding day.

Many other pictures of Samantha Lee emerged through Tyrese’s Instagram page, which included a slide show of photos from their wedding day.

As The YBF noted, there was actually a bit of controversy based on Tyrese’s use of the phrase “black queen.” Some people actually had questions about her ethnicity, which prompted a response from Tyrese’s camp.

“[I]t was his constant commentary calling his new wife his “black queen” that had tons of people scratching their heads,” the outlet noted. “While it really doesn’t matter what race she is, people still had questions. Tyrese’s camp told the media today that the new Mrs. Gibson is indeed black — Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American to be exact.”

