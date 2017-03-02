Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Relationship Takes Center Stage On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently reunited on the set of NBC’s The Voice and as the new episodes continue to air, they can’t seem to stop flirting with one another.

During the debut episode, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship took center stage and even Adam Levine admitted to feeling like the third wheel. Meanwhile, Alicia Keys, who was seated in between the pair, kept her cool as she attempted to scope out this year’s talent.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will surely engage in tons of PDA as the 12th season of The Voice continues airing on NBC, many of their fans at home have been wondering when they will take the next step in their relationship.

For the past several months, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have spent time together at his ranch in Oklahoma and at her home in Los Angeles, but when it comes to the future, things are less clear.

On February 28, Life & Style magazine shared a report in which a source suggested that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had been planning to tie the knot, but after deciding to first welcome a child together, they allegedly called off the ceremony and moved forward with their rumored plans for a family.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” the source said. “That’s their main focus right now. [Gwen Stefani’s] determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Gwen Stefani already has three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, but thus far, Blake Shelton has not yet welcomed any children of his own. That said, he appears to have formed a special bond with Stefani’s boys, who are often seen sporting camouflage outfits much like the country singer is known to do.

Although Gwen Stefani has not confirmed any plans to welcome additional children, the Life & Style magazine source revealed that the 48-year-old “Used to Love You” singer had allegedly begun receiving in vitro treatments, but ultimately decided to take a break from the grueling process.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for [Gwen Stefani]. So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being,” the source explained.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating at the end of 2015 after they both split from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. One year later, a Radar Online source suggested they were planning for a wedding at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, California on May 5. Unfortunately, the report claimed, things weren’t exactly going smoothly.

“They can hardly agree on anything!” a source told Radar. “[Gwen Stefani] wants to go big on this — and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home in Tennessee or their new place in Oklahoma — but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her.”

According to the report, Gwen Stefani wanted to go big with hundreds of guests, including Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid and Katy Perry. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton’s guest list would supposedly include Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have stayed mum on their plans for the future, and for now, they appear to be quite happy with the way things are.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as well as their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, don’t miss new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]