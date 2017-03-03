Alec Baldwin Might ‘Play Trump’ At White House DC Dinner

If President Donald Trump does not want to attend the White House Correspondent’s dinner, then actor Alec Baldwin would not be too opposed to standing in for him.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Last Saturday, United States President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he will not be attending this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner following an announcement that he’s barring news sites like the CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post to access White House press briefing due to “fake news.” The annual press party will be hosting “some of the best political journalism of the past year” which makes sense for Trump’s absence.

The only question is who will play the president if Donald Trump would not attend the press party? People’s choice has it that Alec Baldwin should.

Hey @whca, since @realDonaldTrump has announced that he’s not attending, it only makes sense that @AlecBaldwin deliver the keynote. #WHCA — April (@ReignOfApril) February 25, 2017

As reported earlier by The Inquisitr, Baldwin kind of stole the limelight after being mistaken for President Trump and his photo published in a Dominican Republic newspaper instead of the president himself. Just recently, the 58-year old actor hinted that he is not opposed to ‘playing Trump’ at the White House dinner should the need arise.

This Wednesday, Baldwin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and went on about the absence of President Trump at the annual press party. The White House already confirmed that they will go through with the dinner even if President Trump will not be in attendance, The Washington Post reported.

“It’s interesting. There are people who, now that he’s not going to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, there are people who are lobbying to play Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Baldwin said regarding the issue.

In response, Kimmel asked whether Baldwin is not one of those people ‘lobbying to play’ as President Donald Trump.

“Well, I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying,” Baldwin replied and went on to explain that there are also others who wish to impersonate America’s president.

There’s a couple of guys on the internet who say, ‘No, please. I’m the only many who should play Trump.’ And there’s a lot of Trump competition sucked into this.

Although the competition exists, Baldwin’s reputation at impersonating Trump from Saturday Night Live already gained him much popularity. Earlier, at the same time Trump tweeted about his impeding absence to one of the biggest press events in the U.S., people have expressed their desire to see Baldwin impersonating Trump at the White House dinner.

Email from a viewer: “PLEASE, please, have Alec Baldwin invited to the White House Correspondents dinner since Trump is not going…” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2017

If it happens, though, President Donald Trump may not be too happy at all if Alec Baldwin steps in to take his place at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. There’s a big question, though. Is it possible to impersonate the president during the Dinner?

Apparently, that possibility is not just possible. It happened many times over with other presidents as well.

As it turns out, comedians are welcomed as hosts at The White House Correspondents’ Dinner and are allowed to poke fun at the president’s face – or impersonate them – all for the sake of entertainment, TV Line noted. Last year’s dinner was hosted by Larry Wilmore from The Nightly Show. Cecily Strong from Saturday Night Live hosted the Dinner in 2015 while Joel McHale of Community did it in 2014. One of the most memorable Correspondents’ Dinner happened in 2006 under George W. Bush when TV host and comedian Stephen Colbert tartly criticize the former president for bending the truth.

In the end, Kimmel showed his support to Baldwin as Trump’s best impersonator by saying that it should be done by the one that the president hates the most doing it.

It should be the one the president hates seeing do it the most – and that’s undoubtedly you.

If you missed the exchange between Jimmy Kimmel and Alec Baldwin, be sure to check out the video below.

[Featured Image by Jim Lo Scalco – Pool/Getty Images]