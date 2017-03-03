Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Return In Latest ‘Grace And Frankie’ Trailer

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin returned in their Grace and Frankie roles for a new trailer touting the upcoming Season 3 premiere. The previous trailer released for Grace and Frankie was abuzz with vibrators with no sign of Fonda or Tomlin, but the ploy suggested that the characters would begin where they left off in Season 2.

While fans of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin know the pair have been real-life friends for several decades, the latest look at Grace and Frankie suggests the frenemies are having some difficulty navigating the waters of being friends and business partners.

The release of the most recent trailer comes on the heels of a revelation by Jane Fonda that she had been raped and suffered from childhood sexual abuse. According to People, Fonda discussed the traumas with actress Brie Larson in an interview for The Edit. Jane’s candor about her trauma reflected why Fonda felt so passionate about becoming a feminist and social activist.

Fonda has come under fire for decades over her participation in protesting the Vietnam war and most especially of Jane’s 1972 visit to Hanoi. Fonda spent two weeks touring Vietnam and visiting with their military all while making radio broadcasts.

A photograph of Fonda sitting on a Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun prompted Jane to become one of the most vilified actresses in Hollywood for quite some time. Though Fonda explained the situation in her 2005 autobiography and that her intentions in going to Hanoi were to better understand the people of Vietnam, Jane also accepted responsibility for any pain she caused the U.S. servicemen and women and apologized profusely for any harm it may have caused.

A prominent fake meme that circulates social media from time to time blames Fonda for the killing of a group of prisoners of war. That particular meeting never happened. In fact, Jane did meet with POWs and returned with messages to their families. While Fonda may have performed this act of kindness, however, she also attempted to refute any abuse claims of returning POWs by calling them liars and saying they were exaggerating abuse by the Vietnamese. At the time, Fonda thought her activism was promoting peace but in reflecting back, Jane told Barbara Walters in a 1988 interview she was thoughtless in how she handled herself in regard to the U.S. veterans and it was something she would regret forever.

Fonda admitted in her The Edit interview that it was this activism that prompted her to find meatier acting roles that reflected her beliefs. Jane’s take on feminism is what landed her opposite Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton in 1980’s 9 to 5.

Lily Tomlin is an actress and comedienne known more for her improvisational skills. Tomlin also has social causes she is passionate about and Lily recently spent Jane’s 79th birthday with her marching with the protesters of Standing Rock according to People.

Tomlin and Fonda both admit they saw Grace and Frankie as an opportunity not only as an acting gig for two aging actresses, a rarity in Hollywood, but also as a chance to show aging women from a different perspective. Rather than playing decrepit old women who lounge around waiting for death, the characters of Frankie and Grace have found themselves in a period of rediscovery and rejuvenation.

Tomlin, who still tours for her stand-up comedy show, recently told the Orange County Register, “It’s just fun to do a project that we like, that we feel might be making a dent in something. Helping create a show that older women can headline on, and it’s successful.”

And while Fonda and Tomlin anticipated that their show would help cater to a specific demographic, they were surprised to discover that Grace and Frankie is actually beloved by women of various age groups.

If you haven’t had the chance to catch Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin along with Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston in Grace and Frankie, Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available for viewing. Grace and Frankie returns with Season 3 to Netflix on March 24.

