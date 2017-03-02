Miley Cyrus Surfs With Liam Hemsworth As She Prepares For ‘The Voice’ Season 13

Miley Cyrus isn’t serving as a coach during the currently airing 12th season of The Voice. Instead, she’s enjoying some time off with her fiance, Liam Hemsworth.

On Wednesday, March 1, as they reportedly prepare for their summer wedding in the mountains, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who first struck up a romance in 2010 as they filmed The Last Song, enjoyed a surf date in Malibu, California.

“Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship looked stronger than ever as they strolled along Malibu beach on Wednesday,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on March 2. “The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer, 24, and the Hunger Games star, 27, smoldered in their sexy swimsuit gear as they hit the ocean for a surfing session.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began dating in 2010 and became engaged in 2012. However, just one year later, as Cyrus engaged in some very racy behavior at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, their relationship was called off and in the years that followed, they dated other people.

As fans may recall, Miley Cyrus was linked to rapper Mike Will Made It months after her split from Hemsworth, and months later, she was rumored to be dating a number of men, including Jared Leto, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kellan Lutz, and Douglas Booth. She was also linked to Victoria’s Secret model Stella McCartney and rapper Brooke Candy. Meanwhile, Hemsworth faced rumors of relationships with January Jones, Nina Dobrev, Eiza Gonzalez, and Maika Monroe.

After years of seeing other people, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted together in Los Angeles, and in early 2016, Cyrus was photographed with her engagement ring back on. Since then, fans have been wondering when the couple will make their romance official.

“[Miley Cyrus is] telling close friends she’ll move to Australia next year,” a source told Life & Style magazine at the end of last month.

According to the report, which has not yet been confirmed by Miley Cyrus or Liam Hemsworth, the actor is looking into a number of projects Down Under and already spends tons of time in the area, where his family resides.

“[Miley Cyrus] loves the laid-back lifestyle there,” the source added. “She feels right at home.”

As for where Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will say their “I dos,” the magazine’s insider claimed the pair was planning a wedding in the Himalayan mountains.

“[Miley Cyrus] has a real hippie side and wants to embrace that rather than spending millions,” the insider shared. “She wants to focus on the spiritual side of marriage and is very interested in Hinduism, so she is looking at locations in Nepal, where Hinduism is a way of life.”

The insider went on to reveal that during the multi-day affair, guests will be treated to several fun activities, including “meditation, yoga, elephant rides, guitar playing, dancing and sleeping under the stars.”

In other Miley Cyrus news, the singer will soon be returning to The Voice for her second season with the NBC series, Season 13. As fans will recall, Cyrus made her debut on The Voice at the end of last year for Season 11 alongside fellow female coach Alicia Keys, and a short time later, her return was confirmed.

In October of last year, Paul Telegdy, the president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC, released a statement regarding The Voice Season 13, which read, “We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12… With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

No word yet on when Miley Cyrus and her co-stars will make their Season 13 debut.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]