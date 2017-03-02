Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been texting each other.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited, kind of. The former spouses made headlines when their marriage abruptly ended following rumors of Pitt’s alleged affair with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, who would later become his wife. Now that Brad and Angelina have split, it seems that Pitt is ready to rekindle a relationship with his first wife, whom he divorced in 2005 following five years of marriage.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been texting one another following the actor’s messy divorce with Angelina Jolie. Brad, who shares six children with Angelina, three biological and three adopted, is seemingly back on good terms with Jennifer.

The report reveals that Pitt did not have Aniston’s contact information and was forced to track it down through a “tangled web” of multiple contacts in order to send her some love on her 48th birthday on February 11. After Brad’s happy birthday text was sent, the pair began talking, and are allegedly on good terms again, which is something fans have been hoping would happen for years.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly been talking about an array of topics, including their shared past, and Brad’s pain over his divorce with Angelina Jolie. Brad is reportedly torn up about fighting Angelina for joint custody of their children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. Brad is said to be confiding in his ex-wife during this difficult time in his life.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

#eiffeltower ???? A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 14, 2016 at 3:32pm PST

Meanwhile, many fans have already started revealing their hope about Brad and Jennifer getting back together. While they were once Hollywood’s golden couple, the pair have been moved on, and Aniston is currently married to her longtime love, actor Justin Theroux. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after six years of dating, and were most recently spotted together at the Oscars. Previously, the two headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate Jen’s birthday and Valentine’s Day.

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

As for Justin Theroux’s thoughts on Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s text message conversations, he reportedly knows all about them. Sources reveal that Justin is totally fine with Jen having a friendly relationship with her former husband, because he knows that his wife is trying to be “nice.”

“Justin is OK with them being friends. Jen just wants to be nice.”

Back in 2015, Jennifer Aniston told E! that she only wishes the best for Brad Pitt, and that no one was at fault for their split over 10 years ago. Aniston also said she’s sick of the tabloid stories that still run to this day about she and Pitt’s relationship, revealing that there really is “no story.”

“We’re not in daily communication. But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean? It was just like, sometimes things [happen]. If the world only could just stop with the stupid, soap-opera bulls–t. There’s no story. I mean, at this point it’s starting to become—please, give more credit to these human beings.”

What are your thoughts on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reconnecting via text message? Do you think they’re just being friendly, or will something more come from their surprising communication after Brad’s divorce with Angelina Jolie?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/ Getty Images]