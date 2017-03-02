Mary Fletcher, Mom Of 1, Had Sex With 3 High School Football Players, Cops Say

A 42-year-old mom of a young daughter, Debbie Fletcher, finds herself behind bars this week after she was busted Tuesday on multiple sex crime charges involving teenage boys, according to a report by the Record Searchlight newspaper in northern California.

Fletcher, whose real name is Mary Frances Fletcher, stands accused by investigators of “unlawful sexual intercourse” with the boys, three of them in all according to the charges. The crime of unlawful sexual intercourse is also sometimes referred to as “statutory rape,” because it involves sexual relations between adults and minors who are below the age of consent.

The three boys, whose names and ages have not been released publicly by authorities in Siskiyou County, California, were reportedly players on the local Mount Shasta High School football team in Mount Shasta, a small town of just over 3,000 inhabitants located California’s northernmost county.

Siskiyou County shares a border with the state of Oregon directly to the north.

The police investigation into Fletcher’s alleged sex offenses began in September of 2016, when Mount Shasta law enforcement officers received an anonymous telephone tip regarding a local woman who was repeatedly engaging in sexual relations with underage boys, according to a report by KTVL TV.

The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s office took more than two months to initiate a grand jury investigation into the allegations, finally doing so on December 8. Fletcher, however, was not arrested and charged until Tuesday of this week, February 28.

District Attorney Kirk Andrus told KTVL that the arrest could have happened at any time during the investigation, but he wanted to wait until enough evidence for a case had accumulated, and that Fletcher posed no “immediate danger” to the Siskiyou County community.

“There would not have been really any utility to hurrying through an investigation so we just wanted to make sure it was complete,” Andrus told the TV station.

The following video news report from KOBI TV News in Medford, Oregon, contains further details about the disturbing Fletcher high school football sex case.

Fletcher was employed as a dental assistant, but she was working in an unspecified capacity with a local photographer assigned to take pictures of the Mount Shasta High School football team when she first met the boys who, according to the charges, soon became the victims of her sexual offenses.

“It was kind of a chance encounter and she evidently developed a relationship with the boys at a later time,” County Sheriff Jon Lopey said.

“These cases are always challenging,” Andrus added. “I mean especially for a young person that is by definition not prepared for this kind of relationship. Relationship is probably the wrong word but they’re not prepared for this kind of interaction with an adult.”

In addition to having sex with the football players, according to the KTVL reports, Fletcher also attempted to silence at least one of them — leading to an additional charge of “dissuading a witness or victim.” According to Lopey, authorities believe that a forensic examination of text messages on Fletcher’s cell phone will produce the evidence to support the accusation of attempting to silence a victim.

