2017 Colts Free Agency: Chris Ballard, Jack Doyle, Mike Adams, And Fan Favorites

We are now just days away from the NFL free agency signing period, and there is plenty of related news regarding the Indianapolis Colts. New general manager Chris Ballard is going into his first offseason with the Colts, and while he knows the game of football, he is still trying to learn the strengths and weaknesses of the roster, as well as those of individual players. The Indianapolis Star shares that Ballard has been on a crash course since joining the team on January 29, picking the brains of everyone on the coaching and scouting staffs.

Ballard feels that the coaches and scouts have done an outstanding job of educating him on the players the team has, and the type of players Indianapolis needs to be successful with the offensive and defensive schemes they run. So far, Chris Ballard’s all-inclusive approach to managing the Colts franchise appears to be paying dividends. Ballard wants the entire staff to be part of the decision-making process, and that should be a plus as Indianapolis attempts to improve the team and get back to the NFL Playoffs in 2017.

Anyone who follows the Colts knows that they need to make vast improvements on defense; not only has the defense been ineffective, it is getting old. The Colts website discusses the team’s realization that the state of the defense is a major concern, and reveals an intriguing statistic that summarizes the impact a better defense would have on the team. During quarterback Andrew Luck’s NFL career, he has started 25 games in which the Colts gave up 18 points or less. The Indianapolis Colts’ record in such games? Twenty-five wins, zero losses.

If the defense can improve even marginally in 2017, and Andrew Luck and the offense can limit turnovers that turn into points for the opponent, the Colts have a great chance of winning the AFC South and playing in the postseason this coming year. Chris Ballard has said that he knows the defense needs work, but claims “we’ll get that done.” We’ll begin to find out next week how he plans to upgrade a Colts defense that has been a disappointment in recent seasons.

One important decision that has to be made in NFL free agency is what to do with your in-house free agents. SB Nation has published a piece that details the results of a survey that asked fans which Colts free agents they would like to see brought back in 2017. Tight end Erik Swoope received the highest percentage of yes votes with 97 percent. Defensive lineman Zach Kerr was next with 95 percent. Defensive back Darius Butler and tight end Jack Doyle were tied with 94 percent, but Fansided reports that despite the Colts’ best effort in recent weeks to re-sign Doyle, he is planning to explore the free agent market when negotiations begin on March 7.

Despite making the Pro Bowl with Indianapolis in 2014 and 2015, only 58 percent of fans who were surveyed wanted to see safety Mike Adams return to the team — and that lukewarm interest may also be reflective of how the team feels about retaining Adams. SB Nation reports that the Colts and Mike Adams have had “zero discussions” regarding his potential return to Indianapolis in 2017. Adams will turn 36 years old later this month, and the Colts may be ready to move on from him in order to develop some younger safeties — some of which may not even be on the team’s current roster.

The Indianapolis Colts are most definitely a team in transition. The club has a new general manager in Chris Ballard, and he will be significantly reshaping the Colts roster in the coming months. That process will begin just a few short days from now, so stay tuned for much more 2017 Colts free agency and NFL Draft news.

[Featured Image by Michael Conroy/AP Images]