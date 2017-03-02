Ryan Gosling Ups James Bond Chances At Oscars Without Emma Stone Or Eva Mendes

The more Ryan Gosling tries to stay out of the spotlight, the more the public wants to see him. And now, it looks like he may be in the running to snag the most lusted after role in cinema – James Bond. While the Canadian actor did not show up on the red carpet with his wife Eva Mendes or win Best Actor, he did grab the media’s attention by giggling in the background at the mistake accountants made in announcing the Best Picture award that night.

With Emma Stone already preoccupied with her Best Actress statue and Eva Mendes watching the festivities from home, Ryan Gosling was in the perfect situation to have a good laugh to himself when things went south on Oscars 2017 night.

RYAN GOSLING IS LAUGHING AT THE FACT LA LA LAND ACTUALLY LOST BEST PICTURE THIS IS WHY I LOVE RYAN GOSLING pic.twitter.com/4c7m1IKilS — jezz (@R0GERSXGREYS) February 27, 2017

Little did he know, by taking this dramatic situation with a little laughter, Ryan Gosling was positioning himself in the running for next James Bond.

“Ryan Gosling showed an admirable sense of humor and his composure was worthy of Mr. Bond–the coolest cucumber of them all,” Rupert Adams, a spokesperson for U.K. bookmaker William Hill, who upped Gosling’s 007 odds from 14/1 to 10/1, according to InStyle Magazine.

Other names that have been dropped to become the next 007 are Michael Fassbender of X-Men franchise, Theo James of Divergent series, and Tom Hardy of Mad Max: Fury Road.

But some are saying that his choice of his dress shirt on Oscars red carpet may actually take away from his odds of becoming James Bond. Gucci dressed the male star of La La Land with a great tux and an interesting frilly shirt that set social media on fire.

Vogue reviewed this outfit choice well, saying that his “whimsical take on menswear provided a welcome alternative to the typical.”

“Wearing the night’s most meme-worthy suit is no small feat. Gosling’s ruffles were offbeat, but appealingly so, and he brought a leading man’s panache to a look reminiscent of years of bad prom photos,” reports Vogue. “Going for frippery was a risk, but Gosling pulled it off admirably.”

On the other hand, his co-star Emma Stone won acclaim for her red carpet look, a champagne-colored Givenchy dress that brought out her colors well.

“Stone looks like an actual Oscar statue herself, wearing a sparkling gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown with a fringe skirt covered in Swarovski crystals,” reports People Magazine. “The actress completed her jewel-encrusted look by adorning herself in Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including platinum and 18k gold drop earrings, an over three-carat yellow diamond stone ring, and a diamond band worth $110,000.”

Becoming the next James Bond means that it will catapult him into a level of fame that he has not yet experienced. The fans already know that he and Eva Mendes like to keep almost all details of their personal and family life out of the public, which means that this casting decision may be something that they will have to discuss together.

The 36-year-old actor never mentions Eva, but when he won an award at this year’s Golden Globes, he alluded to her pretty obviously.

“I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said according to Us Weekly. “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.”

Ryan Gosling Just Proved Love Is Real With His Golden Globes Acceptance Speech https://t.co/Fw0rjiwWG2 pic.twitter.com/ePAMPhTQlD — Kirk Carlson (@storyvisionary) January 19, 2017

