‘Teen Mom 2’ Javi Marroquin Fires Back At Kailyn Lowry’s Abuse Allegations

Javi Marroquin’s former wife filed for a protection from abuse order this week, and in a new interview, the Teen Mom 2 dad is speaking out about Kailyn Lowry’s allegations.

Just days after the mother of two announced that she is expecting her third child with an unnamed man, she was granted an order against Javi Marroquin, the father of her youngest child, son Lincoln, 3. A short time later, Marroquin took to social media to defend himself against her claims.

“I never once put my hands on any female,” Javi Marroquin tweeted, according to a Radar Online report on March 2. “I guess texting someone the truth falls under that now. I guess people are desperate when they have no ammo. They’ll make up lies to try and take me down.”

“What’s that saying? You always see someone’s true colors by the way they treat you when you’re on bad terms?” Lowry fired back.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry’s plans for divorce were confirmed in May of last year after about three and a half years of marriage. Then, in November of that year, after claiming she did not want to have any more children, Lowry conceived her third child. As fans will recall, Lowry informed Marroquin during their marriage that she was unwilling to expand her family further and said she preferred to instead focus on her career. Meanwhile, Marroquin did want more kids, and their relationship came to an end.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy with a blog post to fans on February 24. Days later, she participated in a live Teen Mom 2 special, during which she said she was not ready to reveal the identity of the man who fathered her child.

“[Kailyn] said [she filed for the order of protection] because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Javi Marroquin told Radar Online earlier this morning. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

Javi Marroquin continued on, claiming the PFA is “pathetic.”

“Her and the world know I would never threaten or put my hands on her,” he said. “As a man, I have my proof and will get out of it.”

A rep for Kailyn Lowry told Radar Online, “They didn’t look for abuse and it wasn’t even a question since Javi signed the consent. Kail’s first priority is and always will be her children. We ask all to please respect Kail’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Although Kailyn Lowry is allegedly afraid for her safety, that hasn’t stopped her from tweeting and subtweeting about Javi Marroquin. Most recently, after her ex-husband revealed plans for a new book, Heartlessly Hustled, the reality star threatened to write her own tell-all book and told fans that she hadn’t yet published anything negative about him.

“Guess I should start writing my tell-all too,” she tweeted.

“Write the tell-all… I have nothing to hide,” Javi Marroquin responded, “[Heartlessly Hustled] will address my faults too. No one is perfect and I’m far from that.”

In the week since Lowry opened up about her pregnancy in her blog, Javi Marroquin has been focusing on his son, Lincoln, and in a new tweet, he promised he would pick up the pieces from their current situation.

