Trevor Noah Praises Donald Trump’s ‘Acting’ On ‘The Daily Show’ As Ratings Rise

Donald Trump gave his first speech to Congress on Tuesday night, and Trevor Noah had plenty to say about it. The Huffington Post has the news.

“Many people and pundits were amazed at how smoothly President Donald Trump sounded when he spoke to Congress on Tuesday night, but Trevor Noah was suspicious. It’s probably because he’s seen too many journalists who were fooled by Trump’s previous presidential pivots.”

“You don’t have to be a genius to know that Donald Trump is playing you! Fake like you’re presidential and people will believe you’re presidential. This was the plan all along. It’s not Hamilton, but it’s a pretty good act,” Noah is quoted as admitting.

The night before, a YouTube clip shows Noah doing a segment on the GOP vs. Constituents.

“Last week, Congress went on break. And as a tradition, they all went back to visit their districts and host town hall meetings, you know — the ones where they can collect from the people they have been screwing over,” Trevor began, adding that normally, the meetings are emptier than Floyd Mayweather’s bookshelves.

He noted that when you tell people a president with ties to Russia is planning to take their healthcare away, you may as well put your feet on their couch. Trevor Noah then showed footage from the meetings, where one woman said that she would be dead if it wasn’t for Obamacare. In another meeting, people were shouting, “Shame!”

“Do you know how bad you have to be to turn all of your constituents into the shame nun from Game of Thrones?” Noah asked the audience, which resulted in many laughs.

“You know what would be even funnier — if that senator ended up being a fan of Game of Thrones,” Noah continued, adding that if he were the senator, he would ask them why they can’t afford healthcare, but can afford HBO.

Noah admitted that it was inspiring to see people engaging in democracy in such an active way, although some protests seem less effective than others.

Noah’s jokes have been leading to an increase in ratings for The Daily Show. According to Showbuzz Daily, Noah attracted 907,000 viewers Wednesday evening, and he attracted 879,00 viewers Tuesday night. On Monday evening, Noah had 949,000 viewers. His ratings are much higher than they were one year ago. As Bloomberg notes, Donald Trump has inspired a new golden age of late-night comedy.

“After struggling through much of his first year as host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is scoring his best ratings since taking over for Jon Stewart in late 2015. Thank you, Mr. President.”

The article adds that Trump’s election has been a boon for comedians ready and willing to mock an administration that is hateful towards the media and the liberals who dominate the country’s media capitals. Saturday Night Live is also benefiting from Trump’s election.

Noah’s increase in ratings really started around the time of the election. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last November, Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said that Noah had somehow immersed himself enough in our culture and eventually became comfortable really taking control of the show. October had marked a 16 percent ratings improvement among adults 18-49 and a 22 percent increase among adults 25-34. Still, the show is far from matching the success Jon Stewart had with The Daily Show, but at least people are now giving Trevor Noah a chance.

Twitter is certainly in love with Mr. Noah.

I cant get enough of @Trevornoah Afraid of the dark. So funny! I love his brand of comedy about life in America. Hilarious! — Jeanisea Johnson (@jjeanisea1) March 2, 2017

Oh how I love Trevor Noah. Just realised I haven't watched the Daily Show all week and now I get multiple episodes! — Fiona Eloise Bulle (@fifail) March 2, 2017

Are you a big fan of The Daily Show? Do you think Trevor Noah is finally starting to come into his own? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]