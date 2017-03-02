WWE Rumors: Will Randy Orton Be Arrested For Arson On ‘SmackDown Live’?

WWE and Randy Orton recently crossed a dangerous line on SmackDown Live by setting fire to Bray Wyatt’s property on live television. The latest pro wrestling story had WWE fans fired up, literally, over Orton’s actions which seem to be leading to Orton and former ally Bray Wyatt fighting at WrestleMania. Will it also lead to a major arrest and prevent Orton from even being at WrestleMania 33?

WrestleZone reports that Bray Wyatt will be defending his WWE Championship in a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 33, as Randy Orton claimed he is accepting his title shot after turning on Wyatt on Smackdown this past Tuesday.

In one of the most dramatic moments in recent WWE history, Orton lit the match that burned down Sister Abigail’s resting place – and is likely going to spark an all out war at WrestleMania 33. However, could Orton find himself in trouble on the next episode of WWE’s SmackDown first? After all, it is against the law to just go out and set someone’s property ablaze!

Wyatt was so visibly distraught while the house in the background raged with fire, he was throwing his head into the barricade and sobbing uncontrollably, rocking himself against the announcer’s table at ringside according to Cageside Seats. Orton added plenty of “fuel to the fire” to spark their feud in the coming weeks, but should it start with a major arrest?

Orton’s WrestleMania opponent Bray Wyatt doesn’t exactly walk the straight and narrow himself, so it would be a surprise to most people if he presses any charges. The SmackDown head honchos, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon, could be the ones to do so if they determine Orton’s actions should be punished. In the past, other superstars have been “arrested on TV” during Raw or SmackDown including WWE’s poster boy John Cena. In fact, Cena got arrested for vandalism of JBL’s car years ago.

With this storyline becoming more complicated by the minute, it sure will add some extra flare (as if that is ever needed) to next Tuesday’s edition of ‘SmackDown Live.’ It’s also interesting that Orton is still favored to participate in the upcoming Wrestlemania 33 match for the World Heavyweight title.

Paddy Power online sportsbook indicates that after Tuesday’s SmackDown wrapped up, the odds for Randy Orton to be the WWE Champion at the end of the show went from 3/5 down to 2/5. This could be a good indication that people are starting to believe the hype and backing Orton to win.

Right behind Orton is current SmackDown champion Bray Wyatt at 6/4 odds. Don’t look for those odds to change anytime soon between Orton and Wyatt. They will both be neck and neck as the odds on favorites right until the matches take place at Wrestlemania. However, if you believe that an underdog like John Cena, AJ Styles, or Luke Harper could factor into the match, they are well worth taking a risk on. As of last week’s show, Styles had won a match over Harper which put him in the title picture, while Cena seems busy with The Miz.

Styles is currently listed at 5/1, while Harper is set at 8/1 odds. John Cena, on the other hand, is currently at a whopping 10/1 in the prop “Who will be WWE Champion at the end of the show?” Based on Cena’s recent team-up with his girlfriend Nikki Bella it seems less likely he’ll even be fighting for the championship at WrestleMania.

If you are feeling really lucky and believe for one reason or another that another surprise SmackDown star might get involved in all of this, Baron Corbin (20/1), The Miz (25/1), Dean Ambrose (33/1) and Dolph Ziggler (50/1) all have incredibly huge odds and could bring back a small fortune if they should happen to walk out of WrestleMania as the new champ.

Based on all the indicators, Orton probably won’t be arrested on Tuesday, but probably will be taking over that WWE championship once WrestleMania 33 arrives in April.

