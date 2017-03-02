When Does Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special Premiere?

Netflix announced on Thursday that Dave Chappelle’s Netflix specials would premiere on March 21. The comedian will release two stand-up comedy specials from his “personal vault.”

Dave Chappelle has not released a comedy special since 2004’s For What It’s Worth. Netflix just announced his highly-anticipated stand-up comedy specials would be available for streaming on March 21.

Netflix revealed the news in a tweet that featured a clip of Dave Chappelle smoking a cigarette at a table as clips from his stand-up performances played in the background.

The comedian referenced that he had been gone a long time, referring to his absence from the public since the end of Chappelle’s Show in 2005.

“I know I’ve been gone for a very long time.”

The clip includes some other lines like “I’ve met O.J. Simpson on four different occasions,” and “I’m black, but I’m also Dave Chappelle.”

Two specials. One event. Dave Chappelle returns March 21, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xiSv0SVVDV — Netflix US (@netflix) March 2, 2017

One of Chappelle’s Netflix specials, The Age of Spin, was filmed about a year ago in March at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, according to ET.

The other stand-up special, Deep in the Heart of Texas, was filmed back in April of 2015 during Austin City Limits Live at Austin Moody’s Theater.

Stan Lathan directed both of the Dave Chappelle Netflix specials.

Along with Dave Chappelle, Netflix will also be rolling out comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, and Louis C.K. this year.

Ever since Dave Chappelle gave his monologue and guest starred on Saturday Night Live back in November, fans have been dying to see more of the legendary comedian.

Chappelle was able to bring a comedic sense of relief to the audience, shortly after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

The comedian has always had an eye for social injustice and has confronted those issues in hilarious and often uncomfortable ways.

“Now I admit, ‘Black lives matter’ is not the best slogan, but McDonald’s already took ‘You deserve a break today.'” “In that spirit, I’m wishing Donald Trump good luck, and I’m going to give him a chance. And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too.”

Dave Chappelle’s show Chappelle’s Show unapologetically explored race in a way that no sketch comedy series ever had before.

Chappelle’s most iconic, well-known sketch would probably be, “Frontline: Clayton Bigsby.”

The sketch revolved around a blind white supremacist who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan before finding out that he was actually African American.

Dave Chappelle’s comedy garners so many laughs because it is so relatable, “It’s funny because it’s true.”

Chappelle has always been the comedian to remind us of the horror that life can be and then make us laugh about it.

