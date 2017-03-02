When Will Taylor Swift Release A New Album? BFF Ed Sheeran Teases Release Date

Taylor Swift was expected to release a new album last year but 2016 came and went with no new album. Luckily, fans may not have too much longer to wait.

During a new interview, Taylor Swift’s longtime friend and fellow singer Ed Sheeran spoke about her upcoming tracks, revealing that fans will likely get to hear her new album in December.

“[Taylor Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time,” Sheeran said during an interview with BBC News, via Hollywood Life on March 2.

Taylor Swift’s debut album was released in 2006 and every two years since, she has released a new album. Because of this, her fans were convinced that a new album would be released at some point during 2016, but the new music never came. Instead, Taylor Swift seemingly enjoyed some time off as she continued with her romance with Calvin Harris, which began in early 2015, before ending the relationship and moving on with Tom Hiddleston.

In another Hollywood Life report, it was revealed that Taylor Swift has gone to extreme lengths to ensure that her new music would not be leaked online. Although the singer has not confirmed herself that she is working on new tracks, her friend Gigi Hadid spoke of her new music last year and in an interview a short time ago, Ed Sheeran dished on her insane security measures.

“[Taylor Swift] would never [digitally] send new songs,” he confessed to Capricho magazine. “I hear them, but it has to be with her… I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it, and they flew to San Francisco and played the song I’ve done with her.”

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friends for years, and they’ve also worked together. As fans may recall, Swift and Sheeran teamed up on “Everything Has Changed,” which was featured on Swift’s 2012 album, Red.

In September, after Taylor Swift and her former boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston, parted ways following a months-long whirlwind romance, a Hollywood Life insider claimed she was spending her time working on new music.

“[Taylor Swift] is handling things well and she is working on music and writing lyrics down all the time especially since she has been involved in so many recent high profile news stories with [Tom Hiddleston] or [Kanye West] and even the Super Bowl speculation,” the source explained. “She has a lot of material to work off.”

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston began dating one another in June 2016 and quickly went public with their relationship during a beach outing near Swift’s sprawling mansion in Rhode Island. In the weeks that followed, Swift and Hiddleston were spotted together in numerous countries, including the U.K., Italy and Australia. They were also seen in Nashville, where Taylor Swift introduced Hiddleston to her parents.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston appeared to be enjoying their time together for months but in late summer of last year, their split was confirmed. Since then, Taylor Swift has been linked to Drake while Hiddleston has been linked to Priyanka Chopra.

The Taylor Swift and Drake romance rumors began swirling late last year after Swift turned up at Drake’s 30th birthday party in Los Angeles. In the weeks that followed, however, Drake was seen with a few other women and the reports eventually died down.

