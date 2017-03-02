‘Logan’ After-Credits Scene: Find Where Spoilers Of ‘Logan’ Sequel Are Hidden

Does Logan have an after-credits scene that will keep moviegoers in their seats a little longer and possibly give a glimpse of another Wolverine sequel?

For fans of the Marvel/X-Men series, the scene that plays after all the credits end has become something of an expectation. The superhero series uses this after-credits scene to add a bit of levity during the credits and to give a preview of upcoming movies at the very end.

With a movie like Logan that is apart from the larger Marvel series, the anticipation has built even bigger as fans hope they might see a glimpse of a Logan sequel hidden in an after-credits scene.

So, is there an after-credits scene in Logan that gives hope for a Wolverine sequel?

[WARNING: Some fairly important Logan spoilers are ahead.]

The answer is no — and yes.

According to After Credits, a site that keeps track of which movies have a scene at the very end, Logan will buck tradition and have no after-credits scene. This will come as a bit of a disappointment for fans who remembered the last adult-themed stand-along X-Men movie, last year’s Deadpool. That movie had an after-credits scene that introduced Cable as the villain for the upcoming sequel.

But while there may not be an after-credits scene in Logan, there could still be some hints of a sequel.

For those who may be a bit thrown off by the name, Logan is actually the third in the Wolverine trilogy (and was originally to be named Wolverine 3, according to Movie Pilot). So the bad news is that this appears to be Hugh Jackman’s final hurrah as the claw-wielding mutant.

Jackman has spoken openly about this being his final movie as Wolverine.

“It just felt like it was the right time to do it,” he said in 2015 (via Movie Pilot). “And let’s be honest, 17 years. I never thought in a million years it would last, so I’m so grateful to the fans for the opportunity of playing it. I kind of have in my head what we’re going to do in this last one. It just feels like this is the perfect way to go out.”

I'll be viewing #Logan in 5 hours.

Big thanks to @RealHughJackman for bringing such an iconic character to life.#OneLastTime pic.twitter.com/blrWGRb6rp — MARVELous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) March 2, 2017

But the good news is that Logan could follow along the X-Men comics and introduce the engineered clone X-23 (played by Laura Kinney) as the new Wolverine.

And Movie Pilot offered a big spoiler that appears to point in that direction.

“The movie itself does seem to set this up, as Logan’s sacrifice allows Laura and the other mutant children to escape into Canada,” the report noted. “This opens the door for a Logan sequel following this young gang of mutants, with Laura potentially taking up the role of Wolverine.”

There will likely be a huge crowd waiting to see Logan on its opening weekend. As Deadline noted, there appears to be huge demand for the R-rated superhero movie after Deadpool showed just how popular that format can be.

“Yesterday, we reported that Logan, sans Japan, is bound to post at least a $170M global opening. China could push that opening higher. Fox sees $65M stateside; rivals say it will break $70M. What many trackers are counting on is for Logan to post the second-best opening opening in the Wolverine series after 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine($85M). Director James Mangold returns as director after helming 2013’s part two The Wolverine. The two Wolverine movies have made $787.8M, and Logan should take the spinoff trilogy past the $1 billion mark during its global run.”

So while there may not be an after-credits scene in Logan, fans of the Wolverine series may still be able to see more of the story — just with a different person in the lead role.

