Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Divorce Rumors: Trouble Ahead On Joint Tour Story Untrue

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are facing divorce rumors for the umpteenth time as they prepare to embark on a joint tour around the world beginning in April. A magazine’s source is claiming that the country super couple are facing trouble ahead on their “Soul2Soul: The World Tour,” however.

OK! magazine’s cover reads “Tim & Faith Divorce Shocker!,” but it didn’t elaborate on anything related to a “divorce shocker.” The story has a source speculating on how the tour could tear them apart.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill haven’t toured together since 2007 and in the past few years they’ve been plagued by divorce rumors.

The publication’s insider claiming that the “chaos of moving from city to city for months” may cause any lingering tensions to resurface” that have been there over the years.

It’s alleged by the source to be a “make-or-break tour” and that the join concerts “will be a test of their marital power as much as musical staying power.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s new single for #TheShack comes with a message that ‘stays with you’ https://t.co/g79cKZI8q6 — People Magazine (@people) February 28, 2017

So, why would OK!’s source think the tour would push Tim and Faith into divorce? Supposedly because there won’t be enough space between them.

“At home, they can retreat to separate corners, but there’s no avoiding each other when they have to perform every night. This tour could solidify their marriage — or tear them apart.”

Gossip Cop reports that the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill divorce rumors are false.

“This is their third ‘Soul2Soul’ tour, and while life on the road can be stressful, it shouldn’t be any harder than the two other times the country superstars happily did it together. “To use what is actually a joyful and exciting endeavor for a ‘divorce shocker’ story is both wrong and misleading. Simply put, there is no divorce on the horizon.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have risen above all of the divorce rumors. The two, if anything, always appear happy and aren’t afraid to show off their feelings for each other. They also respect one another as artists in the music industry.

Faith recently with E! News about their upcoming tour and revealed that the hardest part of getting ready for the joint tour was organizing the set list and raved about her husband’s accomplishments.

“Imagine working on a set list with this guy alone! If it was just him, without me included, he’s had like 50, 60-something No. 1 records. Honestly, I could just be in the audience.”

Faith Hill has sold 40 million albums herself, an impressive success for any music performer. Tim looks forward to going on tour with his wife. He also spoke with E! News about his feelings and admiration for Faith.

I’m lucky to have her. She’s the light of our whole family’s life… She keeps everything going for us. We all strive to be like my wife, everybody in our family. If your wife holds the example for everybody in your family, that’s a good thing.”

Tim McGraw opens up about Faith Hill and to no surprise: He likes her, he loves her, he wants some more of her. https://t.co/3HVGqSy37y pic.twitter.com/xiSMEjEtZg — E! News (@enews) March 2, 2017

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for 20 years and share three daughters. The fact they’re touring together speaks volumes about the true state of their marriage. If a couple was edging on divorce or couldn’t stand being near each other in front of the whole world, the last thing they’d agree to do is travel with each other for an extended period of time.

Once Tim McGraw and Faith Hill go on the road for their world tour, will divorce rumors continue or go by the wayside?

[Featured Image by by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]