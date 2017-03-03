‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Amina Buddafly Launches ‘The Other Woman’ Book Tour

Amina Buddafly’s new book, The Other Woman, was unveiled and Peter Gunz was right by her side. On much earlier seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York, viewers may remember meeting Peter Gunz and Tara Wallace, the mother of his two sons and the woman who remained his girlfriend/fiance for over a decade. Soon after, Love & Hip Hop fans were surprised to meet the “other woman,” Amina Buddafly, whom Peter later married. More recently, on a February 6 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, Peter nonchalantly asked Amina, 33, for a divorce.

In the past, it was clear that both women continued their relationship with Peter, 50, in hopes that the other would drop out and that they would finally become the sole woman in Gunz’s life. During the controversial love triangle, both women gave birth to children by Peter. Amina Buddafly, now Amina Pankey, gave birth to two little girls, Cori and Bronx.

In her book, Amina discusses her first pregnancy and dealing with an absent Peter Gunz. Amina also opened up and revealed that he was upset with her for announcing the pregnancy during the reunion show, according to VH1.

Meanwhile, Tara, 34, gave birth to her third son by Peter, a little boy named Gunner.

In her book, The Other Woman, Amina shares how she felt during the controversial scene in which she met Tara Wallace for the first time, according to VH1.

“…As we kept talking, I remember thinking that I had never felt so disrespected in my life. I thought I was going to have the situation under control but I didn’t. She completely took control of the conversation, and it felt like she had most definitely rehearsed what she was to going to say to me, something I didn’t do. I couldn’t get a word in and it felt like I was being talked down to like I’m a piece of s**** and not of any value… “

Peter currently lives in New York and Amina lives with her daughters in Los Angeles, California. Though the couple is currently in talks of getting a divorce, Peter accompanied Amina to her book signings. Pankey’s new novel, The Other Woman, is an attempt for her to express her side of the story outside of the VH1 show.

“I just want people to listen to my story before they judge me. Yes, I’ve made mistakes, but I love hard. I always have. That’s my biggest crime.”

Amina opened up about her complicated love triangle during a recent appearance on The Domenick Nati Show.

“He still means a lot to me… I’m not ready to file for divorce. It will happen in the future most likely, but if he wants to divorce me then he should be the one to do it now because he’s the one trying to get somebody back. I don’t have a reason right now to rush it.”

According to Rolling Out, Amina says she hopes that The Other Woman will allow people, to get to know her on a different level. The Love and Hip Hop star said she would like women to get to know her as a woman, a mother, a sister, and daughter. Amina wants to be seen as more than just the side chick who eventually became Gunz’s wife.

“There is so much more to me, how I grew up in Germany and my music that I’ve been doing since I was a child.”

Is Tara Wallace Pregnant Again By Peter Gunz?

Rumors recently surfaced that Tara Wallace was pregnant again with Peter’s baby. Fans of the VH1 reality series suspected Tara was sporting a baby bump during the reunion taping. However, an insider close to the couple told Hollywood Life this is not true.

The insider claimed Tara never wanted anyone to think she was pregnant. The insider added that the pregnancy assumptions about Tara were hurtful to her. However, Tara’s way too busy with her children to stress about it.

“Tara [Wallace] has a pretty thick skin, but what woman wants people saying she’s pregnant when she’s not? And right now she definitely is not… Actually, she’s been losing weight. She’s been working out again and working hard to get back in shape. She looked hot on the reunion show and she loved her dress.”

Again, Peter and Tara were together for several years, before he left her for Amina. Despite Peter and Amina’s separation and impending divorce, Amina thinks their love triangle is far from over. Amina revealed exclusively to Hollywood Life that both women are trying to move on but have a difficult time rejecting Gunz.

“He’s not officially with either of us because we both want to move on but we are both struggling with saying no to him… Even if [Tara] puts her foot down and says no to him, which is possible, it’s not completely over between them and I don’t think it ever will be.”

