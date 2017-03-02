WWE Rumors: ‘Fastlane’ 2017 Results Spoilers Revealed By Latest Match Odds?

Have the WWE Fastlane 2017 results spoilers been revealed for the pay-per-view winners on Sunday? With the upcoming event scheduled for this weekend in Milwaukee, fans are anticipating which superstars will leave victorious, whether it is for championships or simply pride. The results could also give clues for predictions of what’s to come. Several major championships are on the line which will shape up the card for WrestleMania 33 in early April. Could match betting odds have revealed which wrestlers will be victorious at Sunday’s WWE event?

Both Paddy Power and 5 Dimes online sports books are showing money line betting prices for the various matches. Wrestlers with a negative price are considered the favorites while those with plus signs are underdogs. So for example, if a certain superstar has a price of -125 to win, a bet of $125 on them would return $100 along with the original $125. If a superstar was a +500 underdog and someone wagers $100 on them, they’d win $500 for that wrestler if they win their match.

As CBS Sports reported, the upcoming Fastlane card features at least eight matches on the WWE card, including pre-show bouts. In the WWE’s Fastlane Kickoff Show, the Cruiserweights will have a tag team matchup. As of right now, Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa are -195 favorites to defeat The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar (+155), per the 5 Dimes sports book’s odds. That gives the face team a slight edge to win this match, which in the grand scheme of things means a whole lot less than the bigger matches on the main card.

One of the most intriguing matches on the card features Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. The monstrous Strowman has simply owned Reigns whenever they come face-to-face. On last week’s Raw, Reigns spear tackled Strowman through a barricade, yet Braun still returned to the ring to destroy Reigns. Their betting odds show Strowman as a very slight favorite at -130, while Reigns is the -110 underdog. There is speculation that The Undertaker gets involved in this one and costs Reigns a win. That’s what makes this one so compelling as it could set up Taker’s match on the WrestleMania card, as well as let fans know if Strowman is still being booked as unstoppable.

Neville has been on a solid run as the WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He’s listed as the -260 favorite to win on Sunday, while “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher is a +180 underdog. The expectations are that Neville’s taking this title straight to Mania and Austin Aries could make his debut unless WWE decides on a multiple-superstar situation like a ladder match for the title. That would seem the smartest option to showcase multiple members of the division on the “grandest stage of them all.”

The biggest favorite right now heading towards Sunday’s event is Samoa Joe. Listed at -1500, it’s expected that he’ll get his first main roster pay-per-view win over Sami Zayn, a guy that many of his faithful fans are hoping gets some sort of push. Unfortunately, it appears Joe is on a path of destruction and Zayn is his latest victim in the ring, so he’ll simply be pushed down a bit in this one.

Speaking of destruction, don’t forget Nia Jax. The women’s division competitor who seems to be able to lay claim to a championship match in the future is considered an underdog on Sunday. Sasha Banks currently is a -170 favorite to finally defeat Jax, which would give Sasha her own claim that she still belongs in the title picture. Jax is listed as a slight +130 underdog in this one.

There’s also the tag team title picture. The team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have held the belts ever since defeating Cesaro and Sheamus at during the Royal Rumble Kickoff in late January. They’ve held the title for a bit over a month now and based on betting odds are expected to retain those titles at least at Fastlane.

The current tag team champs are -300 favorites over challengers Enzo Amore and Big Cass (+220). Things could always change on Raw in the next few weeks. It almost seems as if WWE is headed towards a Triple Threat match at Mania involving the current champs taking on Cesaro and Sheamus as well as Enzo and Big Cass.

So what about the major titles that are on the line? There are two heavy favorites in the championship matches going forward. Both Charlotte and Goldberg are listed as -900 favorite to win their respective matches. That would make Charlotte the WWE Raw Women’s Champion once again, as she continues her undefeated streak at pay-per-views. It would also have Goldberg heading to WrestleMania 33 as the Universal Champion and defending the title against his rival Brock Lesnar.

Keep in mind that betting odds are never absolutely true indicators of who will win or lose, but they’re usually close to spot on with the major matches. One exception came several years ago when The Undertaker headed into WrestleMania 30 and finally had his Mania undefeated streak snapped by an underdog on the betting odds named Brock Lensar.

So while it’s always possible WWE could switch things up last minute, as of now most of these betting favorites seem like strong possibilities for the winners in WWE Fastlane 2017 results on Sunday.

[Featured Image by WWE]