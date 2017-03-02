Selena Gomez Looks ‘Exhausted’ As She Arrives In Atlanta: Trouble In Paradise?

Selena Gomez arrived off a flight in Atlanta on Thursday–but people are buzzing about how she looked.

Why all of the attention? Because the 24-year-old looked “exhausted,” according to Mirror. The news source said that Gomez looked “extremely sleepy,” which makes sense, not only because of her travels but also because of her recent endeavors. Selena announced last month that she plans to drop a new single–“It Ain’t Me”–and she has also been busy promoting Netflix’s upcoming series, 13 Reasons Why, which she co-produced.

Chris Classen posted Selena Gomez's coat she wearing while arriving in Atlanta one week ago! pic.twitter.com/Hkl6J6k6io — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 2, 2017

Selena Gomez arriving At Airport In Atlanta – March 01, 2017 https://t.co/eOkciDivYw #SelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/JGXBjn4SGS — Stalk Celebs (@stalkcelebs_) March 2, 2017

The singer arrived at the Atlanta airport wearing white sneakers, grey tracksuit pants and a powder blue coat by Karl Lagerfield (which you, too, can buy for $757). Whereas the Selena Gomez we know and love is usually fabulous and glamorous in every way all day every day. So seeing her makeup-less and sleepy does not happen very often.

Some have speculated that Serena is maybe not as happy in her relationship with 27-year-old as she says.

Selena Gomez arrived at Atlanta airport looking sleepy in baby blue outfit pic.twitter.com/AcXlPYkLLF — Martz (@martintimtyler) March 2, 2017

Selena and The Weeknd have been public for a while, but reports suggest that there is a rocky aspect to the relationship. While Selena works hard to show the world that she is serious about him, her friends are concerned about the couple, reports say. Life and Style claimed that Selena’s friends fear that The Weeknd is a “bad influence” on her, according to an anonymous source.

“A lot of Selena’s friends and family fear that she’ll go down the wrong path again. They feel she needs to be surrounded by healthy people.”

Their fears are founded in Selena’s past. She has had some relationships throughout the years that were unhealthy for her, the news source further explained. Particularly, her relationship with Justin Bieber.

In New Song, Selena Gomez Tells Justin Bieber It's Really, Actually Overhttps://t.co/e1VmllC1OG pic.twitter.com/qERiQsNS9U — Team Stoners INC™ (@TeamStoners_1) February 20, 2017

The singer has been open about her struggles with lupus–a disease resulting in joint pain, fatigue and sometimes rash–as well as other health issues. Life and Style said that Selena spent 90 days in rehab last fall for “what she claimed were lupus-related panic attacks and anxiety.” However, the source explained that another insider denies that lupus was the reason.

“While Selena does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” an insider shared. “Her biggest addiction is Justin. She became a different person around him. She was extremely jealous and possessive and felt like she had to keep up with him to keep him. So she would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying.”

Her past relationships and issues are a major contributor to why Selena’s mom, Mandy, is not supportive of her dating The Weeknd. Apparently, Mandy has heard the “dirty and drug-related lyrics” to his songs, the source said, and is now “pressuring” her daughter to dump the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

While she is obviously getting a lot of negative feedback from friends and family, Selena Gomez does not seem ready to give him up. But all of it begs the question: are their concerns founded? Let us know what you think and leave your comments below!

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]