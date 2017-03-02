Did Adele Cancel Fireworks For The Rest Of Tour After Her Son Was Hurt?

Adele canceled the fireworks at her concert in Perth, Australia and for the rest of her Adele Live tour after her four-year-old son Angelo was injured by getting hit the eye with debris.

Fireworks were being tested for Adele’s concert in Perth, Australia when her toddler son Angelo was hit in the eye with debris. Adele immediately canceled the fireworks for the show the night and for the rest of her Adele Live tour.

The Grammy winner spoke about the accident during the concert at the Domain Stadium in Perth, explaining why she had decided to forego the fireworks, according to themusic.com.au.

“Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you.” “My son was watching [soundcheck] in the crowd…a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them.”

But then, the superstar put the choice of fireworks up the crowd saying:

“Let’s get a cheer for fireworks if you want them. Let’s get a ‘boo’ if you don’t want s**t in your eyes.”

The crowd cheered for fireworks, regardless of what the singer said. So she gave in, telling her fans, “Alright, we’ll do it next time.”

Adele’s next concert is on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia.

Adele’s Perth show was the first of the Australian leg of her world tour. The singer took the stage in a new dress for the tour in a stunning plum-colored gown from designer Zuhair Murad’s 2015 haute couture collection, according to Yahoo Style.

During the show in Perth on Tuesday night, Adele brought up a popular local drag performer named DJ Feminem.

“I impersonate you professionally for a job.”

Adele laughed and said, “You look better than me!”

DJ Feminem told Australian radio show 6PR, “I kind of caught her eye in the first 15 minutes of the show and she gave me a bit of a wink and a wave and I was just having fun.”

“And then when she came further and was walking down the catwalk, she circled the stage she stopped and she said ‘I want to meet you.’ And security did the rest.”

Speaking of impersonations, Alicia Keys just made headlines after giving an impressive impersonation of Adele on The Tonight Show.

Alicia Keys played one of Jimmy Fallon’s popular game, “Wheel of Impressions.”

The game matches an artist to a well-known song, and The Tonight Show guest has to give their best impression of the artist using that song.

The Voice coach spun the wheel and got Adele and the song “The Alphabet Song.”

Adele’s four-year-old son Angelo is the singer’s only child. She shares the toddler with her longtime partner Simon Konecki.

A few months ago, Adele told E! that she hoped to get pregnant again soon, maybe even by the end of her Adele Live tour.

The final concert of her tour will be in her native London in July.

