Brad Pitt Reportedly Thinks Angelina Jolie Is Using Their Divorce To Her Benefit

Brad Pitt is reportedly unhappy about Angelina Jolie’s recent interview with the BBC News and feels that the actress is only speaking publicly about their split in an effort to repair her image.

Following Jolie’s interview, in which she opened up about her divorce and custody battle with her former husband, a source is speaking out about Brad Pitt’s alleged thoughts about her comments.

“[Brad Pitt] didn’t think [Angelina] was being genuine at all,” an insider told Life & Style magazine on March 2. “The dramatic pauses, the tears — he told his friends that he thought she was acting.”

“[Brad Pitt] feels like the entire interview was Angie’s attempt to change the narrative that she was to blame for their divorce,” the insider claimed.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship began as they filmed 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, because Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time, the couple waited to go public with their romance until weeks after the Friends actress filed for divorce. One year later, their first biological child, Shiloh, now 10, was born. In years Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together, they went on to welcome twins Vivienne and Knox, now 8, and adopted a total of three children, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 12, from Ethiopia.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dated for 10 years and got married in August 2014. Then, in September 2016, just weeks after celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary, Jolie filed for divorce. Around the same time, rumors began swirling in regard to an alleged fight between Brad Pitt and their oldest son, Maddox.

As fans will recall, Brad Pitt was accused of being abusive towards the child and for weeks, the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI investigated the alleged incident between them, which reportedly took place during a plane ride from France to Los Angeles. Then, in early November, Brad Pitt was cleared of all charges by both organizations.

Life & Style magazine went on to reveal that another source previously informed them that Angelina Jolie’s aggressive attempts at gaining full physical custody of their six kids had “backfired,” leading Pitt to gain more visitation with the children.

“People close to [Angelina] have accused [Brad Pitt] of being abusive, having a drinking problem, having anger issues, without offering any proof,” the source said in January. “She’s been willing to make Brad look like a villain. But Brad has been completely focused on his children and volunteered to do anything and everything to get them.”

“Up until now, Angelina has played games by suddenly canceling visits and making it difficult for him to see [the kids]. But Brad is going to get his visitation much more regularly now,” the source continued. “She has lost in the court of public opinion and will have to hand over the kids to him and stop playing games.”

In September, when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, a TMZ report claimed she did so due to concerns for their kids.

“Angelina’s decision to file has to do with the way [Brad Pitt] was parenting the children… she was extremely upset with his methods,” the outlet explained to readers, revealing that the actress was allegedly fed up with Pitt’s consumption of “weed and possibly alcohol.”

The outlet went on to reveal that Jolie also believed Brad Pitt was suffering from an anger problem and felt it had become dangerous for their kids.

Brad Pitt responded to Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing at the end of last year by requesting he be granted with joint custody of their children, but thus far, their custody battle hasn’t been settled.

