‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Twitter Post Raise Questions About Dropping Out Of School

An alarming tweet posted on the “Cash Me Outside” girl, Danielle Bregoli, 13, of Boynton Beach, Florida, Twitter page, raised questions about her dropping out of school for good, Hollywood Life noted.

Bregoli quickly turned into an internet sensation, garnering millions of followers on social media after making an appearance on the Dr. Phil show called “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime” in September 2016.

Her mother reportedly brought the teen on the show, claiming that she was an out-of-control and disrespectful teen, who was stealing cars, credit cards, and fighting.

The “Cash Me Outside” girl stated on the Dr. Phil Show that she dropped out of school while in the seventh grade, but during an interview with Big Boy TV, Bregoli stated that she is not in school and that her mother has been trying to enroll her.

The teen even mentioned that she have dreams of becoming a registered nurse, but her new found fame may have sent her career in another direction. After appearing on the Dr. Phil Show, she went to a program and when she returned home, she was making headlines for the catchphrase: “Cash Me Outside How Bout Dah.”

However, on Tuesday, February 28, Bregoli’s Twitter post stunned fans after she posted several pictures of herself with a caption that read: “Who needs school when you’re rich.”

The “Cash Me Outside” girl photos depicted her holding two iPhones, showcasing her gold teeth, and counting money.

It was reported that she is making a substantial amount of money, earning between “$20K and $50K per appearance.”

Bregoli later launched an online store, selling apparel imprinted with her famous catchphrase: “Cash Me Outside How Bout Dah.”

Her future is now in question after a slew of “Cash Me Outside” girl videos shows her involved in fights, including an alleged attack on an airplane that got her pulled off of Spirit Airlines flight last month.

“She got her a** whupped by a 13-year-old,” Bregoli said about the adult passenger she reportedly came to blows with.

In another incident last weekend, it was reported that Bregoli appeared at the Lake Worth Street Painting Festival, where a brawl broke out.

Witness Zach Lelii, who works near the venue, stated that “the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl was here. I was working outside and I saw a girl throw something in her face.”

Another witness, Cynthia Stokes, – whose friend had ice cream thrown in her face – who watched the Cash Me Outside girl fight, said: “She’s like, ‘That little girl!’ and I’m like, “What? What happened?” And she’s like, ‘Well I just told her that she needed to get a life and go back to school.’ Lisa got the ice cream thrown on her and she was pretty upset about it, but it wasn’t Dani who threw the ice cream at her. It was one of her friends.”

Although Bregoli was at an event, it didn’t stop the teen from hustling. Stokes stated that she was asking her fans to pay between $5 and $10 per selfie, an amount Stokes didn’t have a problem paying for the new internet celebrity.

Stokes added: “Like I said, she’s genuine through and through. She’s not putting on an act or trying to be something for the cameras.”

Palm Beach County Deputies say the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s fight was captured on camera, which was just outside of Kavasutra Kava Bar, and the incident is now being investigated.

What are your thoughts? Will the “Cash Me Outside” girl drop out of school? Or will she continue school and work towards becoming a nurse?

