Amal Clooney Won’t Go To Iraq Or Anywhere She ‘Isn’t Welcome’

Amal Clooney and George Clooney don’t want to know the sexes of their twins, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Speaking about wife Amal Clooney’s pregnancy for the first time, George opened up about what it’s like expecting twins and being an older dad.

The 55-year-old Ocean’s Eleven actor has been blessed to become a dad, twice over, and he’s certainly excited! In his first interview since news that Amal Clooney is pregnant made headlines last month, George calls his fatherhood “an adventure.”

Speaking to French program Rencontres de Cinema, George says he and wife Amal Clooney, whom he married in Italy in 2014, are “really happy” and “excited” about the pregnancy.

“We’ve embraced it with arms wide open.”

And while George praises his friends for being very “supportive” about Amal Clooney’s pregnancy, he admits that they do mock him for being an older dad, according to Us Weekly.

George revealed about sitting with eight guys of his age the other day.

“And they’re all sitting there being very supportive, telling me it’s great and that I’m gonna love it.”

But then they all became quiet and started making baby crying noises. And while George says that it was a funny experience, the actor admits that Amal Clooney’s pregnancy is going to change “a lot of things.”

However, the Monuments Men actor was quick to dismiss recent rumors that he and Amal Clooney are expecting a boy and a girl. Speaking to the French outlet Paris Match, George said he has no idea where the rumor came from, but insisted that neither he nor Amal Clooney knows the sexes of their twins. Moreover, the actor says they “don’t want to know.”

George also opened up about being very anxious and nervous about his first-time dad experience. The 55-year-old actor calls Amal Clooney’s pregnancy an “immense responsibility,” and says it’s “normal” to be so nervous about bringing two children into this world.

George and Amal Clooney hit the red carpet on Friday, February 24, as the actor was due to accept a career award at the César ceremony, which is often called the French Oscars.

George and Amal Clooney were also expected to show up at the Oscars 2017 ceremony on February 26, however they were a no-show at the star-studded event.

In the same interview, George opened up about being extra careful with the pregnancy. “To avoid the danger” and steer clear from any risks, George and Amal Clooney decided to fundamentally change their lives.

“I won’t go to South Sudan any more or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.”

News that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins were confirmed on U.S. television in January. Then in February, Matt Damon, George’s long-time friend and co-star, confirmed the news and revealed that he had known about the pregnancy “for months.”

Speaking to Today, Damon says he found out about Amal Clooney’s pregnancy last fall, when he and George were on set of Suburbicon, which George directed and co-wrote a screenplay for.

Damon revealed that while he was very “happy” for his friend, he scolded George for telling him in the first place. The Great Wall actor explained that you’re supposed to wait until 12 weeks to tell about the pregnancy.

And since Amal Clooney was at week eight of her pregnancy at the time, Damon gagged George and told him not to say anything about it anymore. And so he did listen to Damon.

George and Amal Clooney waited until January to speak publicly about the pregnancy. Amal is expected to deliver the twins in June.

[Featured Image by Francois Mori/AP Images]