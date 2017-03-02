Erika Jayne Will ‘Push Every Limit’ With Fashion On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, aka Erika Jayne, promised her fashion choices on Dancing With The Stars would surely “push every limit.”

XXPEN$IVE OUT NOW ✨ A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

Erika Girardi is a housewife by day and a sultry singing pop star who goes by Erika Jayne by night. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will know that Erika Jayne’s music and music videos are definitely on the more risque side.

Erika Jayne likes to sing about girl power, expensive things, and not giving a care in the world about what anyone else thinks about her.

After the announcement that Erika Jayne would be performing on the next season of Dancing With The Stars, she told E! News that viewers can definitely expect to see “all Erika Jayne.”

“Erika Girardi isn’t even here. We left her at home.”

Fans of Erika Jayne’s are excited to see what the reality pop star will bring to the stage.

Erika Jayne is never one to hold back during any performance, so she will surely put on a good show for Season 24 of the hit reality competition series.

Erika Jayne will take the DWTS stage with her partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Thanks @dancingabc ????@glebsavchenkoofficial and I are on our way home to LA to get started! ???? ???????????? A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Erika told Fox News that she plans to “push every limit ABC will let me do” when it comes to her fashionable costume choices.

This season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers have already seen Erika Girardi wearing catsuits, t-shirt dresses, and cocktail dresses sans panties. #Pantygate anyone?

While Erika Jayne is definitely not new to the stage, the singer did say she was nervous about tackling ballroom dancing on the Dancing With The Stars stage.

“I’m nervous for every [dance routine] because I’ve never done any of them so that’s all new to me.”

Meet my partner @glebsavchenkoofficial ???? #DWTS ???? A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Some of her cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave Erika some sound advice.

“Lisa Vanderpump told me to have a good time and Lisa Rinna told me it was the best time of her life and she’d never been in better shape.”

A few weeks ago on the Bravo reality show, Lisa Rinna showed off her Erika Jayne moves as she did a shot-for-shot remake of Erika’s “Painkiller” music video.

When the cast of Season 24 was announced on Good Morning America, Erika told viewers she would face the competition “head on” and that she and her partner would “give it all we got.”

Girardi, the housewife of a high-profile attorney, did say that her experience performing as Erika Jayne may give her a leg up in the competition.

“It gives me a little extra sass for sure. I’m not shy.”

Last night was lit and so was this wig. ????#WWHL ???? A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Erika is the latest in a long line of Real Housewives that have competed on Dancing With The Stars. Others included The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Nene Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kim Fields.

How far do you think Erika Jayne will make it on Dancing With The Stars? Are you excited to see the reality pop star’s costume choices on the show?

Concealer is the same thing as sleep right? A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Staff/Getty Images]