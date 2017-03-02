‘Alien: Covenant’ Makes Shower Sex Terrifying

Alien: Covenant makes it terrifying to have sex in a shower, according to News Australia. In a new trailer for the upcoming Prometheus sequel, Ridley Scott proves he still has what it takes to leave viewers terrified.

The new trailer for the Scott-directed film proves that Alien: Covenant is definitely more terrifying than 2012’s Prometheus. While the trailer doesn’t give too much away (which is surprising given Hollywood’s latest trend to reveal all plot twists in trailers), it’s crowded with monsters!

Even Michael Fassbender, the star of the film, told Collider that Alien: Covenant will be “much scarier” than the 2012 film. The 39-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse actor, however, added that the upcoming film has “the same sort of scope” of Prometheus.

In fact, Alien: Covenant, which is the sixth film in the Alien franchise, will apparently be a mish mash (in a good sense of the phrase) of Prometheus and the original 1979 Alien. Fassbender revealed that the upcoming film, which will hit theaters in May, has inherited the “thriller, imminent disaster feel” of the 1979 film.

“I’m really excited to see it, I think it’s gonna be super scary number one and then again with the massive scope of Prometheus.”

As if that wasn’t enough to leave Alien: Covenant fans excited and terrified (especially after that scary sex scene in the trailer!), the actor also added that the upcoming Prometheus sequel is going to “bring chills to the cinema.”

Alien: Covenant will be centered on the crew of the colony ship called Covenant, who discover an uncharted paradise. But as it turns out, it’s far from a paradise. It’s actually quite the opposite: a very dark world, whose only inhabitant is Fassbender’s character, who was lucky enough to survive the Prometheus expedition.

Apart from Fassbender, Alien: Covenant also stars Katherine Waterston, Noomi Rapace, Guy Pearce, Billy Crudup, James Franco, and many others. As terrifying as the new trailer is, viewers can’t stop re-watching that scene where a monster is slithering into the shower while a couple has sex, according to 9 News.

In the disturbing scene, the couple is seen making out and is about to get down to “business” when a monster suddenly stretches out its alien hand.

Fassbender, Rapace, and Pearce are all reprising their roles from Prometheus, while the script was written by Jack Paglen, Michael Green, and John Logan. The latest trailer for Alien: Covenant was released in late December 2016, and has been followed up with a five-minute “prequel” clip released last week, which gives a few more clues as to James Franco’s role in the film.

Prometheus was quite a hit more than four years ago, raking in over $400 million at the box office worldwide. While Alien: Covenant describes post-Prometheus events, the 2012 film was set about three decades before the events of the original 1979 film directed by Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver.

The original film received three sequels: in 1986, 1992, and 1997. While the original 1979 Alien is still considered to be one of the best sci-fi movies ever made, Scott didn’t direct the subsequent three sequels.

When the filmmaker made his big return to the franchise for Prometheus, Alien fans were beyond excited. But the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics, who said it felt as if the 2012 film didn’t have Alien vibes and was out of the franchise’s galaxy.

While fans suspect Alien: Covenant could repeat Prometheus‘ mistakes, despite its title and poster that make it seem very much connected to the original film, the new trailer serves as more evidence that the upcoming film may actually mark the return of the Alien franchise fans know and love.

