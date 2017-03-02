‘My 600 Lb Life’ Nicole Is So Obese, She Can’t Care For Her Kids

My 600 Lb Life‘s Nicole is so obese, she can’t care for her children. Meanwhile, she’s so immobile and so addicted to food that her idea of a “romantic” date involves being wheeled around in her wheelchair by her boyfriend while they go to the grocery store to find junk food to gorge on.

Nicole, from Marion, Ohio, is the latest morbidly obese person to be featured on the popular TLC show, which documents the difficulties of morbidly obese people as they seek help from Houston surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. While the show has featured its share of shockingly obese people over the years, Nicole may be the most severe case yet.

As The Sun reports, 23-year-old Nicole, introduced in the March 1, 2017 episode of My 600 Lb. Life (Season 5, Episode 9), actually weighs closer to 700 pounds.

Her journey to morbid obesity began in childhood; raised on a steady diet of fast food and junk food, Nicole was mercilessly bullied by her peers because of her weight. As a teenager, she realized that her parents were drug addicts, and her own issues with addiction (in her case, food addiction) continued to spiral out of control.

Now an adult, Nicole is the mother of two toddlers. However, she is so morbidly obese, and so immobile, that she is unable to care for them. She and her boyfriend, Charlie, live with Nicole’s parents, who, despite their own issues, must act as caregivers for the two children while Charlie works.

Confined to a wheelchair and unable to do much of anything, the only thing she and Charlie enjoy doing together is going to the grocery store to gorge on junk food.

“To see all the selections and options makes it worth how hard it is. Charlie loves food too, and grocery shopping is the only time we get to do something together. It’s kind of romantic in a way, but after we shop I can’t wait to get home and eat.”

However, even going to the store to buy junk food is fraught with difficulty because of Nicole’s weight.

“Shopping for food is the only fun thing I could do, but I can’t get around easily. When I got to a store, I can’t ride one of the electric carts because I am too big, so I have to be pushed around in my wheelchair.”

Sometimes, she says, she and Charlie must make difficult maneuvers or move merchandise around to make room for Nicole; she is so obese that the aisles are sometimes too narrow for her to safely get through, according to The Daily Mail. All the while, other shoppers are staring.

“I’ll flat out move it. I don’t care I will move whatever gotta move.”

The rush of finding junk food to eat extends beyond Nicole to Charlie as well. He says that whenever Nicole finds something that appeal to her, he gets a thrill as well.

It’s not all fun and games, however. Nicole’s obesity is putting her at serious risk of dying, leaving her two toddlers orphans in the care of drug-addicted grandparents.

You can follow up with Nicole and other morbidly obese people by watching new episodes of My 600 Lb. Life, which airs on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on TLC.

[Featured Image by Delpixart/Thinkstock]