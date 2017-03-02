‘Wood Work’ Featuring Clint And Kelly Harp Set To Debut On DIY Network

Clint and Kelly Harp are back with a new pilot, and this will be their big chance to snag a series on the DIY network. The Harp’s already have an impressive fan base since Clint has appeared as a regular on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, and then the couple was originally featured on a pilot episode titled Against the Grain, which aired last summer. Clint has been Joanna Gaines’ go-to guy whenever she needed a custom piece of furniture, and he quickly became a fan favorite.

Now, with a new pilot and a new name, Clint and Kelly Harp are back to showcase what they do and the team that they work with on Wood Work.

Harp Design Co. posted to their Facebook page, “It’s go time! #WoodWork is now showing up on the TV guide! Go set your dvrs & get ready for a good laugh, helpful building tips, & lots of wood work in this episode!” The first episode of Wood Work is titled “So Many Tables, So Little Time” and Clint looks to have his hands full building tables in order to fill two large orders.

Clint and Kelly will be hosting a Facebook Live question-and-answer session at 3:00 p.m. ET today on Facebook and Instagram to talk about what’s happening at Harp Design Co. and also provide more information on Wood Work. This is the perfect opportunity for fans to ask questions about Wood Work and to learn more about Clint and Kelly Harp.

Tune in today (on Facebook or Instagram) at 3:00est/2:00cst for a LIVE Q&A session with @clintharpofficial and @kellygharp to talk about what's going on at HDC & the new show! A post shared by Harp Design Co. (@harpdesignco) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Besides filming Wood Work, Clint has been working on his own furniture line as well. According to the Harp Design Co. website, which he and wife Kelly operate out of Waco, Texas, the couple sells a combination of furniture pieces Clint has made, along with Kelly’s home decor goods. Whenever possible, Clint prefers to create environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Most pieces that will be featured on Wood Work will most likely be produced with 100% recycled and reclaimed wood, and they are described as a patchwork of pine, oak, mahogany, walnut, poplar, and other reclaimed woods that have been retrieved from a myriad of sources, including old buildings, fallen trees, and scrap piles.

“There is the beauty of this idea, of something being left for dead and brought back to life,” he told the Austin American-Statesman. “It had a deeper meaning. I felt that way about myself. I was living my life one way doing the sales thing, which was fine, but I didn’t feel like myself. For me, I’m kind of reclaimed as well.”

With the beautiful creations and stunning designs he produces, it is surprising that Clint wasn’t always involved in woodworking. He stated that he always had a passion for carpentry, but he didn’t make a career of it until recently. He left a six-figure job in medical equipment sales to take a chance on doing something he loved, and although it was a struggle at first, it is now paying off in a big way as the new Wood Work pilot is set to air next week.

“I really wanted to do something that I have a passion for,” he explained. “The only way it was going to happen is if I completely went for it,” he says. “I quit my job and jumped off a cliff.”

After meeting Chip and Joanna Gaines before the wildly popular series, Fixer Upper debuted, Clint found himself a part of the show. His role allowed him and Kelly to open their own store and to grow the business. Then Clint and Kelly shot their first pilot before Wood Work, where they renovated two backyards, created new decks, and even turned an old fence into a bar top. Now they are back with Wood Work, and fans are undoubtedly hoping that the new pilot will do well enough to lead to a series being ordered.

Wood Work premieres on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the DIY channel.

