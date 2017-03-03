Amber Heard And Billionaire Elon Musk Dating Rumors Resurface, A Sting To Depp?

Since Amber Heard and Johnny Depp finally reached an agreement and finalized their high-profile and dramatic divorce in January, the former couple have respectively been keeping relatively low profile. However, Depp has managed to find himself the subject of rumors focused on his alleged financial difficulties, which perhaps suggests why towards the point of his divorce proceedings from Heard wrapping, he was a little reluctant to pay the entire $7 million he was court-ordered to fork over to the Magic Mike actress.

Although there were recent rumors that Depp has been working to win the affection of his co-star from the remake of Murder on the Orient Express, Daisy Ridley, such claims have been stamped out as false. It seems, however, that Heard has become the subject of new romance rumors since she once again stepped out with Elon Musk this week for an event.

People shares about the latest sighting of the two, who have been spotted together on numerous occasions over the past few months.

“The actress went to a VIP movie screening with Tesla founder Elon Musk in California on Tuesday, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The pair were at a showing of Al Gore’s upcoming documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook in Palo Alto. Musk, 45, and Heard, 30, were spotted out together on multiple occasions last year, amid their respective divorces from Talulah Riley and Depp.”

The publication reminds that the pair were first spotted shortly after Heard filed for divorce from Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and also accused her ex of alleged abusive behavior towards her. It was a sighting in July during which Musk and Heard were both staying at Delano South Beach, Miami. Only two weeks later, the two were then spotted enjoying one another’s company at a London nightclub.

It was likely a bit of a hit to Depp’s confidence seeing that his estranged wife and now ex is spending time with a man with a net worth of $13 billion when his own financial troubles have been splashed all over the news. Johnny is however placing the blame regarding his current financial issues on his former managers from TMG, accusing them of mismanaging his money for years and failing to pay his taxes on time.

The Management Group fired back stating that Depp is deflecting blame even though they were insistent for years that he scale back his spending. The Toronto Star notes the supposed details that TMG disclosed about Depp’s spending habits which their legal team states is the reason for the star’s financial difficulties at this time.

“In excess of $75 million to acquire, improve and furnish 14 residences, including a 45-acre chateau in the South of France, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, multiple houses in Hollywood, several penthouse lofts in downtown Los Angeles, and a fully functioning horse farm in Kentucky.””Over $18 million to acquire and renovate a 150-foot luxury yacht.””Millions more acquiring and/or maintaining at least 45 luxury vehicles.”

Although the star never denied the spending, he holds to the claim that the management team was negligent when they did not pay his taxes in time and also accuses the company of approving loans without Depp’s consent. Since Heard and Depp began the divorce process, the actor began selling off properties he owns, including the French chateau he raised his two children at, which actually resembles a small village.

Clearly the divorce settlement did little to assist Depp in his financial woes. To pour more salt on the wound, despite being in a bad situation money-wise, Forbes dubbed Depp Hollywood’s most overpaid actor.

