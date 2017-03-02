George W. Bush Daughter Barbara Proudly Supports Planned Parenthood

Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, and granddaughter of President George H.W. Bush, is taking a stand, and putting a twist on what people think when they hear her family name. Barbara Bush is not hiding in the shadows, but rather, she is taking her message to the stage, as a keynote speaker for Planned Parenthood, as she says that a healthy woman makes for a healthy family.

The current administration is helmed by Donald Trump and Mike Pence, who is firmly against legalized abortion and Planned Parenthood getting funding of any kind from the government, says the Inquisitr. But VP Mike Pence might have inadvertently been the source of a serious Planned Parenthood fundraiser, as people came out in droves to make donations in the name of Mike Pence, who wants to stop the mandate for employers to provide health insurance that provides birth control for employees to Planned Parenthood. People sent in donations in Pence’s name and made sure thank you cards were sent by the organization to Pence.

Barbara Bush: I’m “Proud to Stand With” Planned Parenthood. It’s a “One-Stop Shop for… https://t.co/jN9K6WlU9l pic.twitter.com/UVKvVCG96r — The Daily Informer (@TDIreports) March 2, 2017

Town and Country says that as a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood, Barbara Bush is expressing her pride at being chosen by the organization to be a keynote speaker at events. Most recently, she gave the keynote address at a keynote address at a Planned Parenthood luncheon at the Omni Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas.

The daughter of President George W. Bush wants everyone to know she stands for Planned Parenthood and doesn’t care that Pence and the Trump administration know that she is a huge Hillary Clinton supporter.

“I am very proud to stand with Planned Parenthood. I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood not only because women, regardless of where they are from, deserve to live dignified health lives, [but also]… because it’s a really good investment. We know that when women are healthy, their families and their children are healthier too.”

Barbara Bush, who is CEO of Global Health Corps, says she is scratching her head as to why people still make a case for why women’s health matters in 2017. She also says she, like many American women, is disappointed at the outcome of the election.

“I was under the assumption things would go differently. I thought the cards were going to fall in a different way.”

But if it helps to give her a platform to speak out for Planned Parenthood, she accepts that role.

“And I could not be more happy that I said yes [to speaking at the Fort Worth luncheon] now.”

Former First Daughter Barbara Bush Rallies Behind Planned Parenthood: ‘This Work Could Not… https://t.co/BhFZlmauvv pic.twitter.com/E1gCySGqy6 — RazzleTazzle (@RazzleTazzleMag) March 2, 2017

However, WFAA in Fort Worth, Texas says that others are angry that Barbara Bush, the scion of a Republican family, would embrace Planned Parenthood and go against the beliefs of the Trump/Pence administration. A small but angry group decided to protest outside the luncheon while Bush spoke.

“It is really confusing to us why she would choose to lend her time and talents and abilities to an organization like Planned Parenthood.”

But others are pleased that Barbara Bush has made her own decisions, and is speaking out.

“She’s an adult and has her own thinking mind, so good for her.”

As a supported of Planned Parenthood, Barbara Bush spoke with so much emotion, it was said to have brought many attendees to tears. Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas CEO Ken Lambrecht said he was glad to have Bush as a speaker, and supported her belief that women’s health should never be someone’s political issue.

“Barbara Pierce Bush was an amazing speaker for Planned Parenthood today and spoke what we all believe, that women’s health should not be politicized.”

But while others marched with signs outdoors, one local made that point that the Bush family would likely support everything that Barbara Bush said in the luncheon.

“I’m not sure the Bush family wouldn’t whole-heartedly agree with everything we heard today, certainly with their darling daughter.”

“We know that when women are healthy, their families and their children are healthier too." Barbara Bush https://t.co/2lUon5ZhKs — FWST Politics (@txpolitics) March 2, 2017

