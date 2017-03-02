Mama June Had ‘Significant Complications’ During Weight Loss Surgery

Mama June, the once morbidly obese mother of Honey Boo Boo, an unlikely child beauty pageant queen, has reportedly dropped over 300 pounds after having weight loss surgery, and is now a size 4 after weighing in at over 400 pounds. The mother of 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and 17-year-old Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson began to make headlines when she entered Alana into beauty contests and was very outspoken and encouraged Alana to be animated and outspoken during the pageants. One of the major reasons for all the attention toward the family was their unbelievably unhealthy lifestyle, which included little to no exercise and excessive amounts of high fat, high carb, low protein foods, including a special concoction of spaghetti that the family loved and sickened some viewers of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: spaghetti mixed with melted butter and ketchup, in which the family would consume plate after plate.

One of the major components of the show that compelled viewers is that the family seemed happy with their unhealthy lifestyle, although Mama June, 37-years-old, seemed to have plenty of problems in the romance arena. That may be changing, though, as a new show that shows off her weight loss, called From Not To Hot is soon to air. The show has already been filled with controversy as it appears that there have been rumors of Mama June wearing a “fat suit” during previous shows that hid some of her already-occurring weight loss, attempting to make viewers believe that it may have been less rapid that she is claiming. However, one thing that she is being vocal about: the surgery was by no means an “easy out”, and in fact, she suffered major complications during her gastric bypass, according to Yahoo. She began to bleed profusely during the procedure, and while doctors were eventually able to stave off the bleeding, it was a frightening moment for the team, as blood loss is one of the reasons that patients can go into hypovolemic shock and die during gastric bypass surgery.

Mama June was not unaware of these risks although she was probably not expecting the complication of bleeding. Blood clots that travel to the brain or lung are far more likely to cause fatal injury after the procedure than anything else. Mama June was vocal about her knowledge that the procedure could harm her, or even take her life.

“This surgery is honestly probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I mean, I could die from it. I’m not one to let go of control easily and I have no control over this situation once they put me to sleep.”

Her daughters shared her apprehension, but all agreed that the risk was worth the possible gain of reduced morbidity and mortality related to obesity. Even Alana, at just eleven years old, understood the gravity of the situation her mother was facing, and that either choice could lead to a poor outcome for her beloved mother. Her daughter Pumpkin, 17-years-old, joked that her mother barely kept clothes on after she began to lose weight.

“I ain’t trying to be like R-rated or anything, but she walks around the house in a pair of her underwear now, so…Uh huh. I’m like, ‘June, put some pants on! Put some pants on!'”

Now that the scariest part is over, Mama June may be concentrating on a new facet of life: finding what she considers to be attractive men.

“The hardest part is over, the surgery’s happened, and I’m excited to go home and watch the fat come off of me. And in a couple of months now, I’m going to be sitting back, relaxing, and dating hot men.”

No doubt it’s been a bit more complicated than that, but fans are anxious to see how the story has unfolded thus far.

