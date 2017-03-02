Bookmaker Bets On Donald Trump’s Fourth Marriage As President

Bookers from all around the world are making bets on Donald Trump’s family. According to an Irish bookmaker, there are chances that Donald Trump will marry for the fourth time while serving as the President of the United States of America.

According to Paddypower, odds of Trump marrying for the fourth time as president are 16/1. At the same time, in their “Trump Family Specials,” there is an ongoing bet that lets players compare the duration of Donald Trump’s marriage with Melania Trump and Donald Trump’s time as president.

Donald Trump’s personal life has always been the talk among the media. Mr. President has five children from his three marriages and has eight grandchildren. Donald Trump married his first wife, Ivana Zelníčková, on April 7, 1977, at the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan. From his marriage with Ivana, Donald Trump has three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and son Eric. According to a report from People, Donald Trump and Ivana divorced in 1990 following his affair with actress Marla Maples.

In October 1993, Maples gave birth to their daughter Tiffany. Following the birth of their daughter, Donald and Maples got married on December 20, 1993, but parted their ways in June 1999.

After divorcing Maples, Trump married Slovenian-born model Melania Knauss on January 22, 2005, in Florida.

At the same time, Melania Trump’s personal life has also remained a trending topic among the media personalities.

The rumors about Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s troubled marriage were fueled by their individual behavior on inauguration day.

Upon arrival at the White House, Mr. Trump exited the vehicle and without waiting for his wife, he went ahead to meet Michelle and Barack Obama on the stairs. The video of Donald Trump coming out from the vehicle went viral all over the internet and many even suggested that his actions clearly indicates a lack of warmth in their relationship.

In an earlier interview with NZHerald, body language expert Patti Wood revealed that Donald Trump could have waited for his wife and should have met the Obamas together. Instead, he did not wait for his wife to come out from the vehicle and went ahead to greet the Obamas.

“The big ticker for me is that he didn’t even look back, check on his wife and formally introduce her to the Obamas,” Patti Wood added.

If this was not enough, Melania and Donald Trump’s recent rally in Melbourne, Florida has given a lot to media to talk about their personal lives. Apparently, Melania flinched at Donald’s touch. Although, her reaction is clearly open to interpretations, as no one knows for sure what exactly was going on between them during the rally, but many critics are convinced that her unusual response indicates that she may be a victim of a domestic abuse.

Another body language expert, Judi James has stated that Melania Trump’s shudder might indicate that Donald Trump undermines his wife on-stage.

When Melania Trump began to give her speech, James explained that it was that specific moment when the president touched his wife.

“It was at that point that Trump patted her on her bare arm and the micro-gestures of her facial expression suggest the anxiety returned in an instant. Her eyes look down and it could look almost as though she shudders.”

The White House officials have not yet addressed any accusations that Melania Trump indeed flinched when Donald Trump touched her arm during the rally. Nor have they revealed any information about their troubled marriage or the betting odds about Donald Trump’s fourth marriage.

At the same time, those who are close to Melania and Donald Trump has revealed that the entire episode at the Florida rally is taken out of context and everything is going great between them.

That being said, we just hope and pray that Melania and Donald Trump will have a long and prosperous married life ahead, as they do make a perfect couple.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]