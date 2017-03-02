‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Talks ‘Balance’ Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Leah Messer is facing new rumors about a potential pregnancy after hosting a Facebook Live session with her youngest daughter, Adalynn Faith Calvert.

As the rumors continue to swirl in regard to the Teen Mom 2 star’s alleged pregnancy, which she has already denied, Leah Messer has shared a post on Instagram about balance.

“The key to keeping your balance is knowing when you’ve lost it,” the message read.

On Twitter, Leah Messer told fans that she was not pregnant and suggested her daughter had announced her alleged pregnancy because “kids say the craziest things.” While many fans didn’t want to believe her and suggested that Adalynn had to have heard about a baby from someone, Leah Messer further revealed that she had an IUD.

In Leah Messer’s Facebook Live video, Adalynn encouraged the reality star, “Tell them about the baby in your belly!”

“Hold on,” Messer responded before shutting the video off.

After pregnancy speculation continued, despite Leah Messer’s denial, the reality star chose to release a statement to fans on her Facebook page.

The statement read, “I am in an amazing place in my life & I have enough respect for all of you to tell you if I am pregnant! Let’s just say that you have to be in a serious relationship and intimate with someone for that to happen. The only male I’m cuddling is my brand new adorable male puppy!”

As for her daughter’s accusation, Leah Messer said, “Adalynn most definitely has a boisterous & creative personality. I was mortified to say the least, but that’s a little one for ya!”

Leah Messer is already a mom to three children: her 7-year-old twins with first husband Corey Simms, Ali and Aleeah, and her youngest daughter with second husband Jeremy Calvert, Adalynn, 4.

Rumors regarding a possible Leah Messer pregnancy came just days after her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry announced that she was expecting her third child with a yet-to-be-identified man. Leah Messer’s other co-stars, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska, welcomed children at the end of January.

After splitting from Jeremy Calvert in late 2014 due to allegations claiming she cheated, Leah Messer has been linked to T.R. Dues, but for some reason, the reality star chose to keep their relationship completely off-screen. In fact, she didn’t even acknowledge their relationship until after they split. Meanwhile, Calvert quickly embarked on a romance with Brooke Wehr, and at the end of last year, they became engaged.

In the months since Jeremy Calvert’s engagement, he and Wehr have split numerous times, and their most recent breakup appears to have stuck. Following allegations of cheating, Calvert and Wehr went their separate ways and proceeded to blast one another on Instagram. In posts from Wehr, she accused Calvert of cheating on her with a Teen Mom 2 producer and several other women. As for Calvert, he’s labeled Wehr a “crazy b***h” and suggested he was never unfaithful.

After Calvert and Wehr’s engagement was called off, rumors began swirling in regard to a potential reconciliation between him and Leah Messer, who continue to co-parent their young daughter. However, after those rumors hit the web, Calvert hosted a live video chat on Instagram, during which he confirmed to fans that he was never getting back with his ex-wife.

