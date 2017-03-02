Melania Trump Says ‘Gift Of Nature’ Can Heal Sick Kids But What About Insurance?

Melania Trump visited a children’s hospital in Washington D.C. Wednesday where she talked about the power of “positive environments” to heal sick kids.

“I am a passionate believer in integrating and interpreting nature’s elements into our daily lives to create a warm, nurturing and positive environment,” said Melania Trump, based on a statement released by Children’s National Hospital. “I believe that these same natural benefits can be instrumental to enhancing the health and well-being of all children.”

Meanwhile, as Think Progress notes, her husband Donald Trump, could leave millions of children without health insurance, through the repeal of Obamacare, according to a report by the Urban Institute’s Health Policy Center.

“We find that 4.4 million children and 7.6 million parents could lose coverage in 2019 if Congress’s budget reconciliation process repeals pieces of the ACA without a replacement plan,” the report from the Urban Institute stated.

The statement from Children’s National doesn’t mention whether Melania talked about healthcare policy during her visit to the children’s hospital.

It's time to recognize Melania Trump's agency and hold her accountable too https://t.co/d0IJXW7js3 pic.twitter.com/5gMdeuLqcG — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) March 2, 2017

However, during Trump’s joint address to Congress, he called on lawmakers “to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time, provide better health care.”

The official “FLOTUS” Twitter account tweeted a picture of Mrs. Trump at the children’s hospital.

Thank you for welcoming me @ChildrensHealth. My prayers and thoughts are with all of the children and families. #GROWUPSTRONGER pic.twitter.com/J8JoFTXniw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 1, 2017

Twitter users were quick to point out the hypocrisy in tweeting about “thoughts and prayers” when children’s health insurance could be in jeopardy.

@FLOTUS @childrenshealth They need healthcare a heck of a lot more than they need prayers and thoughts. — Ryan Brown (@Toadsanime) March 2, 2017

@FLOTUS @childrenshealth it's amazing how *keeping their insurance* will aid them in this endeavor. — Courtenay Taylor (@courtenaytaylor) March 2, 2017

@FLOTUS @childrenshealth if this is important then plead to your spouse not to defund planned parenthood. — carlos (@rivera1082) March 1, 2017

While Melania Trump hasn’t voiced her opinion about the healthcare debate yet, she has previously said that one of her official platforms during her stint as First Lady will be the fight against online bullying.

Maryland judge dismisses Melania Trump's libel suit against Daily Mail https://t.co/V84KI7OAar pic.twitter.com/bV208Y9DLX — SugarCookie (@TxYankee33) March 1, 2017

“We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other,” she said in a campaign speech last year, as reported by Mother Jones. “We must find better ways to honor and support the basic goodness of our children, especially in social media. It will be one of the main focuses of my work if I’m privileged enough to become your first lady.”

But that was before the election. Now that she’s actually First Lady any evidence that Melania’s anti-bullying campaign is difficult to find.

According to Mother Jones, as of February 7, 2017, there are no reports of Melania Trump reaching out to prominent anti-cyberbullying activists or groups.

“No one has reached out to us as of yet,” Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center and a professor at Florida Atlantic University, told Mother Jones. “People are posting unsolicited editorials in our space, asking Melania to do this or do that in an open letter on various sites, but her and her team have not reached out to us or anyone we know. And it’s a pretty small circle of experts, so you’d think we’d have heard by now.”

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Melania Trump A Threat To Upstaging Her Husband? Expert Weighs In

Melania Trump Wears Black Suit And Itchy Twitter Fingers Sprout For Critics [Opinion]

Photos: Melania Trump’s $10K Joint Address Congress Kors Suit-Dress Selling Out

Melania Trump As Girl Scouts President? 5,220 Change.org Petition Sigs Say ‘No’

Melania Trump’s Plan For Extravagant White House Ball Thwarted By Husband

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]