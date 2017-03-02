Robert Pattinson Sexy Photo Shoot: Twilight Actor Praises Beauty Of Paris

Robert Pattinson has emerged in a completely new style with the sexy photo shoot. The Twilight actor posed effortlessly for the new collection of Dior Homme spring collection for 2017.

The photo shoot was held in Paris, and Robert Pattinson could not help but feel enchanted by the beauty of the city. For Dior Homme Spring 2017 collection, photographer Karl Lagerfeld captured him in many different outfits in the silent streets of Paris, Hollywood Life reported. During his interview, the 30-year-old actor revealed that he has always admired Paris and is floored by its beauty.

“I’m always floored at the undeniable beauty of Paris. And at night in the alleys and the side streets, emptied of crowds it’s almost more breathtaking. Contrasting shadows make everywhere you look seem like a frame from a movie.”

The entire photo shoot was captured in black and white frames with Pattinson wearing a tuxedo to leather jackets. He even posed in a polka dot sweater, rocking the fashionable print. The Twilight actor’s fashion statements are much talked about in the media this year.

He even surprised fans and fashion critics when he arrived wearing a cropped zipped sweater to a press conference for his upcoming film, The Lost City Of Z. According to GQ, Robert Pattinson even took fashion classes recently, and his crop-top like sweater stole the show. During his trip to Berlin, Pattinson chose to show up in a heavy overcoat from Dior Homme, layered over a turtleneck sweater.

Not only the Twilight actor but his long-time girlfriend FKA Twigs also attracted headlines with her variety of looks recently. During their rare appearance together at the premiere of The Lost City Of Z, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs comfortably showed off their styles.

FKA Twigs was seen in Givenchy SS17 collection, wearing a busty jumpsuit enhancing her assets and slim figure. The entire time during the event, British singer Twigs seemed smitten by the love of Pattinson. The duo happily posed for the cameras and exchanged many pleasantries. They both were said to be very cozy and touchy as they moved down the red carpet, Daily Mail reported.

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson’s romance started in September 2014. Though the couple never really talks about their relationship, their hook-up certainly caught the paparazzi’s attention. Due to Pattinson’s affair and breakup with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, FKA Twigs had to face a lot of hatred from the Twilight movie’s fans.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart began dating during the shoot of Twilight films in 2008. They shared four years of romantic bliss but soon broke up after reports of a hook-up between Stewart and Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders surfaced in the media.

The Twilight co-stars’ break-up was messy and very public. Stewart was captured sharing intimate moments with Sanders. She later issued a public apology to Robert Pattinson. The Lost City Of Z actor kept a very low personal profile since his breakup with Kristen.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart did not work together after the Twilight Series was wrapped. The former lovers also have not come face-to-face for any events. Though they are said to be on good terms now, there is no official confirmation regarding it.

Pattinson and Stewart have both shed their Twilight image and moved forward by working in versatile projects. While Stewart focused on working in indie films, Pattinson shared the screen with Nicole Kidman, James Franco, Ben Kingsley, and Liam Cunningham.

The Twilight actor’s future projects include comedy film Damsel with Mia Wasikowska, crime-drama Good Time with Jennifer Jason Leigh and Idol’s Eye with Sylvester Stallone. He will also play the role of an astronaut in the upcoming sci-fi film, High Life, by Claire Denis.

