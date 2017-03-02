Joy-Anna Duggar Engaged: Next Season Of ‘Counting On’ To Feature Another Wedding

Joy-Anna Duggar has been courting Austin Forsyth since around August. The announcement came last November when Counting On featured Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding the first time. Duggar and Forsyth have known one another for several years, and their families are very well acquainted. It has been almost seven months since the courtship began, and it looks like it will move straight into an engagement if it hasn’t already.

There has been a lot of talk of Joy-Anna Duggar being too young to get married. If she does take the next step and accept a proposal from Austin Forsyth, she will be the youngest Duggar daughter to walk down the aisle. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Joy-Anna Duggar may be walking down the aisle next season on Counting On. There have been some clues dropped to give fans the idea that Forsyth will be talking to Jim Bob Duggar about asking Joy-Anna to marry him. This is huge news and an exciting step for the future of both Austin and Joy-Anna.

Another wedding would grab ratings for Counting On, and Joy-Anna Duggar is the last Duggar daughter of marrying age. There has also been talk about two of the older boys in the family courting a pair of sisters. The Caldwell sisters were in attendance at Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding, and rumors suggest that Joseph and Jedidiah are courting the girls. Nothing has been confirmed, but it is a likely bet. Three children courting at once would be new for the big family, but it’s also exciting at the same time. Fans are ready to see some of the Duggar men get married and build families of their own.

The new season of Counting On will feature Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth as their courtship grows. There will be moments featuring Jessa Duggar as she prepares to deliver her newest son, Henry Wilberforce. Some fans were disappointed that more parts of Joy-Anna and Austin’s courtship weren’t featured last season, and there was even some indication that the ratings dropped a bit because of the heavy focus on Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding. Fortunately, TLC renewed the show for another season. Since the show is shot so far in advance, there is speculation that the engagement between Duggar and Forsyth has already happened. Photos of the two are being being watched carefully for any sign of an engagement ring on Joy-Anna’s finger.

Austin Forsyth & Joy-Anna Duggar #austinforsyth #joyannaduggar #theduggars #duggarfamily #duggars A post shared by Duggar Family ( Fan ) Account (@duggarfan12) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Of course, alongside the people who are happy for Joy-Anna Duggar, there are also people who aren’t keen on the idea of her getting married so young. She is 19 and Austin Forsyth is 23. The fact that they have known each other for years speaks volumes about them courting and developing genuine feelings. Several of the other courtships that her siblings had resulted in them being basically strangers and learning everything about one another before becoming engaged. Duggar and Forsyth already know each other and have spent time together as friends before romantic feelings were involved. If anything, this is one of the more unique situations for the family.

Rumors have also been circulating that the announcement for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s engagement may come before the new season begins. There has not been a release date for the summer season, but it is believed that in order to draw people in this time around, the Duggars will post a video message announcing the joyous news. Ratings are a big deal for the family, and if the rumors about the drop because of the focus being on Jinger and Jinger Vuolo’s wedding were true, they need something big to get the fans excited about watching again.

