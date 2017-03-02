April The Giraffe Gets New Website: Watch Live Cam Online [Video]

There’s a new update and website for the world’s most popular giraffe. April the giraffe is a pregnant, 15-year-old reticulated giraffe who lives at the Animal Adventure Park with her mate, Oliver, in Harpursville, New York. Park staff noticed signs of mating, and now the giraffe has the most anticipated birth in history. People have watched the live giraffe cam faithfully hoping to see signs of labor, but at this point, April is still pregnant and no one knows the exact date when she will give birth. The park has requested fans watching the live cam to have patience. You can watch the live giraffe cam below.

The Animal Adventure Park utilizes YouTube for live streaming and hosts nightly chat sessions there, typically between 8 and 9 p.m. ET, but times are subject to change. In addition to YouTube videos and chat, there are official updates on April and her calf’s condition posted on Facebook. There are two Facebook updates, one in the morning and one in the evening. You can see the latest update for March 2, 2017, posted below along with a quote.

“Sorry for our delay! We were battered with storms and high winds last night. “April is well and conditions remain the same from last evening. A lot of behavior that had us on our toes but no acknowledgeable active labor at this time. The photo shared today is from a fan. The shots are a week a part! Her growth is perhaps more noticeable when compare like this versus day to do. There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing.”

Live YouTube keeper and staff super chat this evening 8-9 pm on our official feed.”

Here is an official YouTube update from the Animal Adventure Park.

Since April’s story has gone viral, people have put increased demand for April the giraffe apparel and even approached the zoo about sponsoring April. A GoFundMe account has been established in April’s honor and now April has a full line of T-shirts, hats, and more for those who want to support the park as well as the giraffes. April’s new website has launched, and you can visit it at ApriltheGiraffe.com. Animal Adventure Park has partnered with another company and has launched a set of giraffe emojis for Android and Apple devices. You can find more information about the giraffe emojis at the website.

It’s important to remember that with all births, nature always takes its course. While some are dismayed that they’ve been watching April faithfully yet she hasn’t gone into labor, patience is key. The staff working with April, Ollie, and the soon-to-be-born calf are trained professionals and know what they are doing. April is regularly seen by a veterinarian, and anyone watching the live giraffe cam can see that these are happy, well-cared-for giraffes. April has an especially close relationship with her handler and never behaves in an aggressive manner, even though she is physically uncomfortable due to being at the latter stage of pregnancy.

As April draws closer to the time of labor and delivery excitement regarding the live giraffe cam continues to grow. The cam has drawn an incredible audience, and most days there are more than 100,000 active viewers watching the cam simultaneously. One can only wonder if when April goes into labor she doesn’t break the internet. Check back for more updates and the latest news, and be certain to visit the official Animal Adventure Park YouTube channel for tonight’s chat. The chats take place between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. The chat messages scroll by blazing fast, and the staff can only answer questions they see.

