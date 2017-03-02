Mama June Weight Loss: Show Sets Ratings Records, But Marred In Controversy

Honey Boo Boo’s mother, Mama June, has come a long way from her days of being an overweight trailer park mom. Lately, the headlines have been dominated by reports of the Mama June weight loss. And, despite all the controversy she faced while she was on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June seems to be really relishing her role as a weight loss guru.

It's obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show's confessional… ????????????#MamaJune #wetv pic.twitter.com/boxKgADBdI — Me. (@shezsoambitious) February 25, 2017

That’s the word according to Deadline, who claims that the new self-titled show about the Mama June weight loss has set records for WETv. The network is the new home for Mama June, after TLC terminated their relationship with her and her family. Mama June: From Hot to Not focuses on Honey Boo Boo’s mom losing weight and getting on a fitness regimen after her ex, Sugar Bear, marries another woman.

The premiere of Mama June’s show was number one in its time slot, which delighted Marc Juris, the WETv president.

“At a time when so much is competing for viewers’ attention, Mama June’s journey is proof that great storytelling with compelling characters can break out and deliver a significant and engaged audience. Mama June shares an honest, emotional and relatable story that is empowering as well as entertaining.”

But that doesn’t mean that the Mama June weight loss comes without controversy. According to Celebuzz, Mama June was accused of wearing a prosthetic “double chin” during the premiere of the show.

Fans were quick to point out that her face was much thinner than it was during the Honey Boo Boo days, and therefore, the double chin had to be a fake.

“As the show opened, June was supposed to weigh about 406 pounds, which would be her heaviest size. However, some viewers quickly took to social media to say that June’s face looked slimmer than it did when she was on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo two years ago, but she still had quite the double chin. Could it have been a prosthetic?”

And there’s another, more unfortunate thing to note about the new show on the Mama June weight loss: it features someone who has a tattoo of questionable origin — namely, with a swastika and making reference to the “SS guards.”

@WEtv explain yourselves. You're paying a nazi/KKK member & giving him a platform. That symbol represents the murder of 12M ppl #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/P6PDVpmyCJ — AL (@MissSchliez) February 25, 2017

And according to ComicBook.com, this is yet another controversy that will take the focus off of the Mama June weight loss journey and put it onto a character of questionable moral value.

Michael McLarty, also known as “Big Sexy,” and his anti-Semitic tattoo caused an uproar all over the Internet.

“Viewers noticed a very offensive tattoo on the forearm of Mama June’s best friend Michael Mclarty, also known as Big Sexy. As he leaned back and put his hands behind his head, Michael revealed a Swastika tattoo. After closer inspection, there also appears to be a ‘SS’ inked above the Swastika, which is the logo of Hitler’s Schutzstaffel paramilitary police. WeTV viewers were not pleased to see someone on the show with a tattoo like that and some said they would stop watching From Not to Hot because of it.”

@WEtv this dude has a swastika tattooed on his arm and y'all are a ok with blasting it on tv? #mamajune #FromNotToHot — Yadira Castañeda ✌️ (@lilyandlucasj) February 25, 2017

This needs to go viral. @WEtv is paying a nazi with a swastika tattoo. I was going to check this show out. Not anymore #MamaJune https://t.co/GXUUAxtNG7 — AL (@MissSchliez) February 25, 2017

