Tarek El Moussa Girlfriend: Is ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Dating Nanny Alyssa Logan?

Tarek El Moussa was linked to his kids’ former nanny, Alyssa Logan, at the end of last year, months after his messy split from Christina, but are they still dating?

As fans of Flip or Flop may recall, a TMZ report surfaced in December days after Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s separation was confirmed, which suggested that Tarek El Moussa had engaged in a romantic relationship with Logan in September of last year.

According to the report, Tarek El Moussa, 35, hooked up with the 23-year-old, who had previously been taking care of his two children with Christina, Taylor Reese, 6, and Brayden James, 1, and performing assistant chores. However, the relationship wasn’t as scandalous as it may sound.

“[Tarek El Moussa] and Alyssa began dating in [September], 4 months after he and Christina separated,” the outlet explained, adding that Tarek El Moussa had let her go before their romance began.

Prior to the start of their relationship, Tarek El Moussa essentially fired Alyssa Logan so that he would not be dating an employee. From there, El Moussa and Logan were seen together at a Florida Georgia Line concert in October before calling it quits later that month.

While Tarek El Moussa stayed mum on the relationship he shared with Logan for months, he has since confirmed that he did, in fact, date Logan — and that he’s “totally moved on” from his ex, Christina El Moussa.

“She can live her life. I’ve totally moved on,” Tarek El Moussa explained during an interview with Us Weekly, via a report by AOL on March 2.

Tarek El Moussa went on to reveal that while he is over Christina, he isn’t on board with the idea of a committed relationship at this time. Following the recent confirmation of Christina’s breakup with their former contractor, Gary Anderson, Tarek El Moussa spoke of his relationship with Logan and applauded his former nanny for being “amazing.”

“I did date [Alyssa Logan] for a month,” he said. “I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing. I never held hands with her around the kids, though. Now I’m not dating anyone specifically. It will be a long time before I’m in a relationship.”

Instead, he’s focused on spending time with his two children — and continuing to work on his HGTV series.

Continuing on in his interview with Us Weekly, Tarek El Moussa addressed his ongoing professional and co-parenting relationship with his estranged wife.

“You have good days and bad days,” Tarek El Moussa said of continuing to film Flip or Flop with Christina. “Now we say, ‘Hi, good morning.’ We film together and talk about houses and kids. […] It’s fine. We’ll be together for the rest of our lives because we have kids. We need to get along for the kids and for our sanity.”

So far, things between Christina and Tarek El Moussa seem to be going well. In fact, the estranged couple celebrated both of their children’s birthdays as a family last year.

“My goal is to create memories, and I think I’m doing that,” Tarek El Moussa concluded. “I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time. It takes a situation like this, where you get knocked down and you rebuild yourself into the person you want to be. I’m becoming the person I want to be.”

