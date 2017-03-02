WWE News: Interesting Note On Hardy Boyz During WrestleMania Weekend

If there was one good thing to come out of Impact Wrestling, it was the talents to jump ship and come back, or return to the WWE. Samoa Joe and AJ Styles were the first two to leave Dixie Carter’s camp and head over to see Vince McMahon for opportunities. While Styles left TNA for New Japan Pro Wrestling for a short stint, Joe went straight from TNA, as well as a few Indy appearances, and Styles bolted to the main roster with a climactic Royal Rumble debut.

Both men have contributed greatly to the WWE. Joe was the first-ever two-time NXT champion. Then, he was promoted to the WWE’s main roster on WWE Raw. Joe made an impact immediately by taking out Seth Rollins, albeit on accident, and is now slated to face Sami Zayn in his first pay-per-view match at Fast Lane. His ambushes have made him popular by the WWE Universe, especially those within the Internet Wrestling Community.

The Phenomenal One has already wrestled at WrestleMania, won the WWE championship at beat John Cena on more than one occasion. On top of it all, he’s had at least three Match of the Year contenders. Since Styles and Joe already set the bar, the next batch of rumored TNA departures could find themselves back in a WWE ring. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, former-WWE Tag-Team champions, have departed Impact Wrestling, and Matt confirmed the report on Twitter shortly thereafter.

My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they’re all treated with respect & fairness. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

After the Hardyz were officially gone from TNA, the rumors of a WWE comeback began to swirl around the internet. Due to the Broken Matt Hardy character gaining major traction throughout the Internet Wrestling Community, there’s a great chance McMahon and Triple H would be interested in Brother Nero and Broken Matt Hardy. Could a WWE debut take place before WrestleMania, or even at the Grandaddy of Them All? According to Daily Wrestling News, Matt and Jeff Hardy have secondary duties on WrestleMania night.

“We do know WWE has been interested in bringing them back but there’s been no word on any WrestleMania plans in the works. They are currently scheduled to host a “Broken Tailgate” party on WrestleMania Sunday from 10am until 6pm EST outside of Saddle Up in Orlando, which is just about 2 miles away from Camping World Stadium where WrestleMania will be hosted. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Reby Sky, Maxel and Señor Benjamin will be meeting fans and signing autographs that afternoon. Full details on that event are at this link.”

Will this derail any WrestleMania plans for the Hardy Boyz? That’s highly unlikely. If McMahon calls the dynamic duo formerly with TNA, they will answer if the price is right. Matt is already starting to drop hints on Twitter that a WWE return is imminent. In an earlier report by the Inquisitr, Sasha Banks even name-dropped Broken Matt in a recent tweet, to which he replied.

The faction would immediately make waves on WWE television. Broken Matt’s chants have been heard at random times by the WWE Universe. The very-popular “DELETE” mantra is becoming as widely used as the “YES” chants by Daniel Bryan. Matt and Jeff Hardy are two of the most beloved wrestlers in the last decade. They are adored for different reasons and have reinvented themselves on more than one occasion. WWE would be very fortunate to have them.

[Featured image by Impact Wrestling]