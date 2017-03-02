‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Shares Update On Nick Viall, Final Rose Pick

It is almost time for the finale of ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season, and Nick Viall has whittled his group of bachelorettes down to just Vanessa Grimaldi, Rachel Lindsay, and Raven Gates. Gossip guru Reality Steve has been sharing spoilers all season and he recently gave a status update on the couple that reportedly leaves the final rose ceremony engaged. Are they still together?

As Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers have previously detailed, Nick Viall’s final rose goes to Vanessa Grimaldi, he claims, and the two leave Finland engaged. Viall and his lady are said to still be engaged, but the buzz is that they have been struggling in their relationship. While Reality Steve is always skeptical that a couple from this franchise will stay together for long after their season ends, he seems particularly confident that Nick and Vanessa will split sooner rather than later.

In his most recent blog post, Reality Steve shares Bachelor spoilers reiterating that Viall and Grimaldi are engaged and still together, and he notes that he expects that they will remain together during the “After the Final Rose” special that will air after the March 13 finale. However, he does note that he thinks the two will be putting on a bit of a show in terms of claiming that they are happy and planning for the future, as he has been consistent in saying that behind the scenes the two are struggling in their relationship.

In past posts, Reality Steve has said that the geographical distance has become an issue for Vanessa and Nick, as he is based in Los Angeles now and she is apparently hesitant to move away from Canada. In fact, Bachelor spoilers for the Week 10 episode with Grimaldi’s fantasy suite overnight date tease that this will be a major topic of conversation between the two, the challenge that one of them would eventually need to move in order for them to be together.

Viall most certainly isn’t going to be leaving Los Angeles, especially now that he’s landed a spot on this spring’s cast of Dancing with the Stars. Nick has been modeling in California and is starting a new business, and it seems quite clear that he’s not looking to move to Canada. As for Grimaldi, it sounds as if Vanessa is resistant to the idea of leaving her family, friends, and work behind to move to L.A.

Interestingly, Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that this distance issue isn’t necessarily the biggest issue that Viall and Grimaldi are facing. The Bachelor spoiler guru has said all along that Nick’s interest in becoming the lead was never about finding his future wife and it was all about building his brand. Reality Steve insists that the Bachelor star was never looking to marry anybody from the show, but that he’ll play everything up for as long as he can to get as much mileage out of the exposure as he can.

Where does Vanessa fit into all of this? If indeed Grimaldi is Nick’s final rose recipient, so far, she hasn’t revealed anything confirming that she and her fiance are having problems. Bachelor spoilers via InTouch hint, however, that privately she is struggling. A source for the magazine says that she has been worrying she might have made a mistake in getting engaged to Viall and that she has struggled with watching her beau on-screen with other women, feeling embarrassed and wondering how sincere he was with her and on the show.

Nick and me in Bimini (say that really fast 6 times) ???????????????? #rhymingisfun A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Will Nick’s final rose go to Vanessa and will they be able to make their relationship last? History would show that when a Bachelor lead goes on to do Dancing with the Stars, things can get complicated. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici managed to make it work, but they have since admitted that it was very difficult and caused some serious issues in their relationship. Chris Soules and Jake Pavelka both went on to do DWTS, but their engagements both burst into flames soon after the show. Fans will certainly be hoping that Viall’s spin on the dance floor doesn’t damage his relationship with Grimaldi, but people may want to brace themselves for some drama on this front.

ABC’s Bachelor 2017 season finale will air on Monday, March 13, and the live “After the Final Rose” special will air on the same night. Will Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi manage to prove Reality Steve and the doubters wrong and be able to make their engagement last? Fans are curious to see what comes next for these two and are buzzing over all of the drama playing out this winter.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]