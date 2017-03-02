Blake Shelton Was Initially Unsure If Gwen Stefani Was ‘Normal’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are madly in love, but their recent trip to Disneyland didn’t turn out exactly as Stefani had planned.

CNN reported that the No Doubt singer is almost as crazy for rollercoasters as she is for her boyfriend, so it was “almost a deal breaker” when she realized that Shelton doesn’t “do” rollercoasters.

“He won’t do the roller coasters. That was literally, like, that was almost a deal breaker for me. I was like, ‘I don’t know.'”

And even when Blake Shelton found a ride that he agreed to go on – the Matterhorn Bobsled ride – he almost couldn’t fit inside. At six foot, five inches tall, Shelton doesn’t fit on just any ride.

“He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing.”

Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani might be the one, according to E! Online. The country singer sure loves to talk about his girlfriend, and that’s exactly what he did when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As if it wasn’t obvious, Blake Shelton says that he “loves” talking about the No Doubt singer. The country singer sat down with Ellen to gush about his loved one and complained that when the two were just starting their romance, nobody believed their relationship would last long.

Blake Shelton says that when he and Stefani started dating more than a year ago, many people thought the two “seemed like the most unlikely couple.” And that’s not surprising, as the two had only recently broken up with their previous partners and went through painful divorces.

But Ellen was quick to console Blake Shelton, who had his latest album certified gold in August of 2016, so Ellen said he and Stefani make “an adorable couple.”

“Whenever I see y’all together, I mean — you’re just both crazy about each other, and I’m happy for both of you.”

Blake Shelton confessed that dating Stefani was “an eye opener” for him because she had some doubts about the No Doubt singer when they were starting their romance.

“Believe it or not… I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life.”

And Blake Shelton admits that he just needed to be with someone “so grounded” and someone who’s “a good human being with a great heart.” And luckily he found the “It’s My Life” singer at the time he needed her the most.

Ellen, who knows what Stefani is like as she previously had her on the show, confirmed that the No Doubt singer is “very, very down to earth.” And Blake Shelton couldn’t agree more, adding that Stefani is also “hot.”

“Have you seen her? I mean look at that!”

Ellen joked that she didn’t notice that and had “just realized” that Stefani is actually hot, adding that when she looks at the “Don’t Speak” singer, she now sees she’s “attractive.” Later in the show, Blake Shelton presented his children’s book called Blake and His Tiny, Little Snake.

But just because Blake Shelton has some writing talents doesn’t mean he should give up his singing career. Especially not after the country singer has scored a top-selling album at the end of 2016, according to the Tennessean.

Blake Shelton’s album If I’m Honest, released in May last year, became the top-selling country album of 2016 after being certified Gold thanks to selling 500,000 copies.

In his interview with the Tennessean, Blake Shelton said that it “feels good” to know his fans are “still there.”

“And luckily for me, my audience still likes to buy albums.”

Blake Shelton admitted that he wasn’t so sure about his album’s success prior to its release. In fact, the country singer was so unsure whether his new album was good or not that he even started calling executives at his label Warner Music Nashville weeks before the album was released, asking them to give sales predictions.

But then Blake Shelton started feeling better about his album after it sold more than 150,000 copies in the first week.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]