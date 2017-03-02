‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Thursday, March 2 – Jason Terrified For Sam

General Hospital spoilers for GH on Thursday, March 2 predict a bitter brawl at General Hospital between Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller). Jason is interfering in Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) getting the treatment she needs, but Franco is out of order.

Franco knows that Sam and pregnancy are a hot button issue with his sketchy involvement in Danny’s conception. General Hospital spoilers say Franco should give Jason a wide berth, but he won’t. Things get ugly. Franco’s recovering from one beat down and is facing another.

Michael Shocked By Nelle Reveal

General Hospital on Wednesday showed Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) trying to get time alone with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to confess her vengeful deeds that hurt his family. Instead, they left General Hospital and stopped by her place and ran smack into his parents.

General Hospital spoilers predict Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) assumes Nelle’s interest in Michael is part of her scam and will explode on the kidney donor. Now Nelle has to explain herself to Michael and Carly and Sonny and face the music, say the latest General Hospital spoilers.

Laura Missing, Kevin Scared

General Hospital spoilers promise Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) finds herself buckled in the passenger seat of her car with no clue how she got there. Laura is terrified when a man opens the car door. She’s screaming and freaking out according to General Hospital spoilers.

It’s not clear from the General Hospital spoilers promo for Thursday, March 2, but the mystery man should be Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom). Kevin was worried and went looking for her. General Hospital spoilers promise drama when Laura worries she’s having another mental lapse.

Sam’s Health Crisis, Scout Okay?

On Thursday’s General Hospital, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) gets bad news from Sam Morgan’s (Kelly Monaco) doctor and delivers it to her ex. Robin Scorpio Drake (Kimberly McCullough) is there, too. The former General Hospital doc comforts Jason as he reels.

Sam’s ordeal has taken a serious toll on her health. She fell off the bridge and gave birth under horrid conditions and must pay the price. General Hospital spoilers predict it may be touch and go for Sam. Jason paces the floor at General Hospital worried about Sam and Scout.

Jake Worried, Franco Comforts

General Hospital on Thursday shows Little Jake Webber (Hudson West) worried about his step-mother and little sister. Jake tells Franco he knows Sam and the baby are not okay. Franco steps up and comforts Jake and offers good advice, according to General Hospital spoilers.

Jason is already on edge and will be angry that Franco is fulfilling father duties on Thursday’s General Hospital. Jason needs support and will call on Carly and Sonny, say General Hospital spoilers, and that could force CarSon to put a pin in skewering Nelle, at least for now.

Druggie Finn Ratted Out

Finn (Michael Easton) feels pretty good about himself for saving the hospital on Wednesday’s General Hospital, but Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) is not impressed. Finn, Hayden and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) go to the Metro Court for a celebratory dinner.

On the Thursday, March 2 General Hospital, Tracy notices Hayden and Finn aren’t as affectionate and cutesy as usual and wants to know why. Naturally, Tracy will be inclined to blame the issues on Hayden, but General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central predict Hayden reveals Finn’s addiction to Tracy.

General Hospital Convention News!

Sam is in the midst of a health crisis now, but she will recover, and a new General Hospital promo video (below) posted by Kelly Monaco shows the big news that both KeMo and Billy Miller will attend the first annual General Hospital convention this month in Burbank.

The General Hospital video reveals Kelly and Billy will appear together on Sunday, March 12. Kelly comes to some fan events, but not a lot and Billy’s appearance is a rarity, so General Hospital super fans will be thrilled.

Be sure to watch General Hospital on Thursday, March 2 to see what happens when these General Hospital spoilers play out.

It's the moment you've been waiting for! Will Carly let Nelle off easy? Not on your life. Watch their fiery confrontation today on ABC! #GH pic.twitter.com/WnQ4mTGvg3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 2, 2017

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]